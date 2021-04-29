Transgender youth sports bill thrown out for lack of a problem, NC House speaker says

Lawmakers decided not to move forward with a controversial bill that would prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed to The News & Observer Thursday that House Bill 358, also known as the Save Womens’ Sports Act, is dead after legislative staff found that there had been no complaints in North Carolina on this topic.

“A wise legislature does not go out looking for social issues to tap,” Moore said.

The Associated Press first reported the sports bill had been set aside. Had it passed, North Carolina would have followed the lead of several states that have passed similar bills, drawing national media coverage and a response from the NCAA.

Moore’s announcement comes one week after Senate leader Phil Berger’s staff confirmed that another bill opposed by LGBTQ advocates would not move forward in his chamber.

Senate Bill 514 would have prevented transgender people under 21 from getting gender-affirming health care and forced teachers to tell parents and guardians about students who did not conform to the gender assigned to them at birth, potentially outing them.

Berger said that there was no path forward for the bill in the Senate.

The timing of lawmakers backing off hot-button legislation on LGBTQ rights raised some eyebrows on Monday when Moore, Berger and Gov. Roy Cooper announced outside the governor’s downtown Raleigh mansion that Apple planned to build its East Coast campus in Raleigh and invest $1 billion into North Carolina’s economy.

Moore and Berger both fielded questions about whether Apple’s announcement led North Carolina’s top government officials to throw out the legislation.

Moore said Thursday that he “promised” it had nothing to do with the technology company coming to the state.

In March 2016, North Carolina lawmakers passed House Bill 2, which blocked localities from protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination and forced transgender men to use women’s restrooms, and vice versa.

The bill is said to have cost North Carolina nearly $4 billion after businesses and entertainers stopped doing business in the state, according to one estimate.

“I mean it’s a fair question, but I would say this, if there was, if the two things were correlated, you probably would have seen a lot more time between the two announcements,” Moore said.

What changed?

Moore said what actually took place behind the scenes is that legislative staffers reached out to sports regulatory organizations to find out how large of a problem North Carolinians had with having transgender females playing on female sports teams.

Moore said they found no complaints.

“We had no examples of where this is really a problem and I’m a believer that you shouldn’t pass legislation unless there’s a problem you’re trying to address,” Moore said. “I mean, obviously, these things can spin up and get really controversial and all of that so you know before you go down that road, there needs to be, I would say, an articulated problem.”

Moore said when talking with the bill sponsors they confirmed they hadn’t had complaints from anyone.

Moore said to further compound the difficulties of taking up this bill, there is the possibility of Title IX violations. Title IX is a federal law that protects federally funded educational programs and activities from discrimination based on a person’s gender.

Controversial social issues

Moore said it is important for legislators to be careful wading into social issues, though he expects several more topics to come up before the end of the session.

“You always want to be careful before you wade into those things, and you really want to deal with those things with legislation as a last resort,” Moore said.

But he added that lawmakers are not shy about picking up those topics when needed.

Moore said he expects several abortion-focused bills to come up soon.

He said that he has found on abortion-related bills, the bill sponsors and supporters have been able to articulate a real need for lawmakers to get involved.

But Moore also added that North Carolinians should also expect to see some bills being filtered out in the coming weeks as lawmakers prepare for deadlines for most bills to pass either the House or Senate. Behind the scenes legislators are debating what bills can actually make it through to become law.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Megaphone or wherever you get your podcasts.