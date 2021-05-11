NC Senate votes to punish doctors who don’t try to save abortion survivors

Sen. Joyce Krawiec speaks on the first day of a brief session of the N.C. Legislature Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

For a second time, North Carolina’s Republican-majority legislature is moving to make it a crime to not treat infants who survive abortion.

The Senate passed the legislation in a party-line vote Tuesday evening, but the bill is likely to meet the same fate that a similar bill met just two years ago.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed that 2019 bill, saying laws already protect newborn babies, and that the legislation was unnecessary. The legislature did not have enough support from Democratic lawmakers to override that veto.

Republicans’ second attempt to criminalize doctors who don’t provide care to abortion survivors comes as a federal appeals court considers reinstating North Carolina’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks. Lawmakers are pushing to pass the legislation because, they say, if the law is struck down, more babies could be “born alive.”

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, one of the main sponsors of the bill, said the legislation is “more important now than ever.”

“We’re going to have more and more babies that will be in that situation,” said Krawiec, a Republican from Kernersville.

The bill will likely pass North Carolina’s House, too, but is expected to again be met with a veto by Cooper. Though the legislature is majority-Republican, lawmakers may once again not have enough support from Democrats to meet the required three-fifths of support in each chamber to override the veto. Just 28 senators voted in favor of the legislation Monday night, while 21 voted against it.

Under the Dome With the start of the new year and a new legislative session, The News & Observer has launched a new Under the Dome podcast. We’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter to keep you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Megaphone or wherever you get your podcasts.