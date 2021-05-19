Georgia’s Stacey Abrams speaks in Durham, Charlotte this year. How to buy tickets.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to a crowd of supporters shortly before Election Day at the Westgate Mall Shopping Center next to the Bibb County Elections Board office as part of her Early Voting Bus Tour. jeason@macon.com

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, who has been given much of the credit for her state turning blue in the 2020 presidential election, will make stops in Durham and Charlotte this November.

As part of a national tour, called A Conversation with Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia House minority leader will speak at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte on Nov. 17 and at the Durham Performing Arts Center on Nov. 18.

Her visit follows national attention on her efforts against voter suppression and on behalf of Democratic candidates ahead of the 2020 election, in part through her organization Fair Fight. Those efforts proved successful as now-President Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia, flipping it from a red state to a blue state, and Democrats won both of the state’s Senate seats. North Carolina Democrats are hopeful that something similar might happen in North Carolina in the coming years.

Abrams has published several books — including “Our Time is Now,” which published in 2020, and “Lead from the Outside” — and will speak on her tour about politics, social justice and “being a true voice for change,” according to an announcement.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 for both events.

You can find tickets to the Charlotte event on the Blumenthal Performing Arts website.

Find tickets to the Durham event on the DPAC website, on Ticketmaster or at DPAC’s ticket office, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC. The ticket office can be reached at 919-680-2787 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Under the Dome With the start of the new year and a new legislative session, The News & Observer has launched a new Under the Dome podcast. We’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter to keep you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Megaphone or wherever you get your podcasts.