NC Senate Republicans act to deny Cooper environmental appointee’s confirmation, a first

Dionne Delli-Gatti has been nominated to be secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. A Senate committee held a confirmation hearing for Delli-Gatti on Tuesday. N.C. Department of Environmental Quality

A Senate committee voted Wednesday to reject the nomination of Dionne Delli-Gatti, Gov. Roy Cooper’s nominee to head the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Sen. Paul Newton, a Cabarrus County Republican, made the motion. The vote represents the first time the Senate has moved to not confirm a cabinet-level secretary since the process was created following Cooper’s victory in 2016.

Newton said the reason for his motion was tied to Delli-Gatti’s “failure to articulate” the Cooper administration’s stance on natural gas or the MVP Southgate pipeline.

“Her failure on those two counts is disqualifying,” said Newton, a former state president of Duke Energy.

Newton noted that two days after Delli-Gatti answered questions about the MVP Southgate pipeline, DEQ rejected a water quality certification for the MVP Southgate project.

Delli-Gatti has been heading DEQ since Cooper appointed her after then-Secretary Michael Regan was tabbed to be the Biden Administration’s EPA administrator.

“That Miss Delli-Gatti would only have a cursory knowledge of the single most important infrastructure project in North Carolina and one her own agency is tasked with reviewing is disqualifying,” Newton said.

“We enjoyed the opportunity to meet with her individually,” Sen. Chuck Edwards, a Hendersonville Republican, said.”The committee had two full hours of questions. It appeared that we had exhausted those questions. ... The committee has heard all of the testimony that I believe that we need in order to make a decision.”

Sen. Mike Woodard, a Durham Democrat, responded by calling the confirmation process “a total sham.”

“This has been a mockery of a nomination process today,” Woodard said.

As the committee voted, four Democrats walked out of the hearing room.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

