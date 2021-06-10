Gov. Cooper planning a cash drawing for vaccinated North Carolinians

Larry Phifer, left, shakes Gov. Roy Cooper’s hand at a StarMed vaccination clinic in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce Thursday afternoon a cash drawing for people who get the coronavirus vaccine.

Senate leader Phil Berger alluded to a drawing in an interview following the Senate session Wednesday but without specifics.

One of North Carolina’s top elected Democrats confirmed that Cooper is working on a plan to launch the drawing but is still working on logistics.

The News & Observer also reached out to House Speaker Tim Moore, who confirmed that the governor called him for his opinion.

“He called me yesterday and I think he mentioned it to Phil (Berger) as well, just to ask and he wanted to get our reaction and see if we had any problem with it,” Moore said. “I thought it was just fine.”

WRAL first reported the plans for the drawing Wednesday evening.

Moore said other states have done this and it has increased the number of people being vaccinated.

Moore said, “Apparently there’s some federal funds that have been sent to the state that can be used for this purpose so it’s not going to affect the state funds at all.”

Cooper’s office declined to confirm a drawing was in the works, but a spokesperson said the governor’s 3 p.m. news conference would be “announcing the next phase of incentives for the vaccine.”

