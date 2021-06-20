Biden to visit Raleigh this week, as NC lags behind his vaccine target

President Joe Biden, then the Democratic presidential nominee, participates in a Black Economic Summit in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The group consisted of Black small business owners, educators, and working people, sharing about the impact of the coronavirus on their livelihoods. NYT

President Joe Biden will travel to Raleigh on Thursday, visiting the state capital as part of his continued efforts to encourage people across the country to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s Biden’s first visit to North Carolina since taking office.

The visit comes as part of Biden’s “National Month of Action,” a nationwide sprint in June to get 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

But two weeks out from that date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that roughly 65% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

And in North Carolina, that figure is significantly lower. As of June 18, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that just 55% of adults in the state have received a dose of the vaccine.

Earlier this month, The News & Observer reported that at its current pace, the state will not reach Biden’s vaccine target until November.

Gov. Roy Cooper and other North Carolina officials have implemented various incentives in an effort to drive up the vaccine rate, with Cooper announcing this month that the state would offer a $1 million cash prize to four randomly selected North Carolinians who have received the vaccine. Several states have tried similar drawings.

But in spite of these efforts, Cooper said Friday that the state had not seen a significant increase in new vaccinations.

“We’re hoping over the next few days and few weeks that we will see some significant improvement in our numbers,” he said at a press conference in Johnston County.

Biden’s visit to the state attempts to revitalize those numbers.

The White House has not yet said where in Raleigh the president will be stopping during his visit.