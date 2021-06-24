Biden will be in Raleigh today. Where and when to expect the presidential visit.

In this June 18, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccination shots, in the State Dining Room of the White House. AP

In his first presidential visit to North Carolina, Joe Biden will meet with the people on the front lines of his administration’s vaccination effort in Raleigh.

Biden goes to Green Road Community Center in Northeast Raleigh on Thursday afternoon, where he’ll visit a mobile vaccination unit and kick off a canvassing event. He’s scheduled to arrive at the center at 4:50 p.m. and speak at 5:15 p.m.

With the state set to fall well short of his goal on vaccination, the president is trying to encourage people to get COVID-19 shots.

Air Force One is due to arrive at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 3:30 p.m. and fly out of RDU at 6:35 p.m.

Biden’s speeches are sometimes streamed online at whitehouse.gov/live — keep an eye on that website for updates.

