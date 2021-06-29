With NCAA set to allow athlete endorsement deals, Republican plans to push for NC law

Duke’s RJ Barrett (right) and teammate Joey Baker (left) autograph basketballs during a fan appreciation session at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Almost 2000 fans lined up for hours to get various items autographed by the team. cliddy@newsobserver.com

A top North Carolina Republican lawmaker is pursuing legislation on name, image and likeness rights, saying doing so would at least partially address the NCAA’s “poor treatment” of college athletes.

If such a proposal is indeed introduced and becomes law — a process that could take weeks or longer — North Carolina would join the more than 20 other states with similar laws set to go into effect in the coming years, some as early as Thursday.

Sen. Jim Perry, a Republican from Kinston, said Tuesday he’s looking at what the legislature could do to address the issue. As the Senate’s majority whip, Perry is tasked with helping unite fellow lawmakers in his conservative-majority chamber behind bills. That means that if Perry himself files legislation, it has a better shot at making it to the governor’s desk than a similar Democratic-sponsored NIL proposal that has languished for months.

The revival of the issue in North Carolina’s General Assembly comes just one day ahead of the NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors’ likely vote to adopt an interim policy allowing schools to decide if their athletes can be paid to be featured in advertisements, become Instagram influencers or even take paid internships. That policy is expected to take effect Thursday, leaving some colleges and universities across North Carolina little time to cobble together policies without a state law already in place.

Perry said there’s still a need for legislation, however, in case the NCAA ever goes back on that policy.

“We don’t leave our student athletes up to the whims of the NCAA, which, in my opinion doesn’t appear to be afraid to engage in arbitrary decision making,” Perry said.

Perry, an N.C. State graduate, also acknowledged his decision to bring the issue back to the forefront is somewhat related to the NCAA’s decision to declare his alma mater’s baseball game against Vanderbilt a no-contest, eliminating the Wolfpack from College World Series championship contention.

“You spend the whole weekend reading about the NCAA, and you become much more motivated to take action,” Perry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

