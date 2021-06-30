Medical marijuana gets broad approval in first vote by North Carolina lawmakers

Medical marijuana won near-unanimous approval in a committee hearing in the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly on Wednesday, the first of potentially many votes standing in the way of the plan becoming law here.

It’s a sign the bill could have broad support. While the votes were not officially recorded, it appeared that every Democrat voted for it, as did all but two or three Republicans.

The bill’s sponsor is Sen. Bill Rabon, an influential committee chairman. And one of the votes in favor of it Wednesday came from Senate Majority Leader Kathy Harrington, a Gastonia Republican. She said her husband was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and she has since come to realize that medical marijuana could help other patients in similar, painful situations.

“If you had asked me six months ago if I would support this bill, I would have said no,” Harrington said. “But life comes at you fast.”

Rabon is also a cancer survivor and said his experience with chemotherapy is what inspired him to push for medical marijuana, even though his party has often been against it in the past. And that appears to be changing: Public polling shows around 75% of North Carolina voters support medical marijuana, The News & Observer reported in February, including two-thirds of GOP voters.

“I’ve been quite moved by this because of my personal experiences,” Rabon said. “At times it has been difficult for me to talk to some people about that. But I will say that the time has come. This needs to be discussed. We need to compassionately care for our fellow man.”

For more details of what the bill would do, check out The News & Observer’s recent Q&A at newsobserver.com.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.

Under the Dome On The News & Observer's Under the Dome podcast, we’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter, keeping you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.