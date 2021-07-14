In latest Critical Race Theory backlash, NC Senate may vote on affirmative action ban

One of North Carolina’s most powerful Republican officials is calling for a state constitutional amendment to ban affirmative action and for legislation to prevent public schools from “indoctrInating” students with Critical Race Theory concepts.

Senate leader Phil Berger announced Wednesday that the Senate will hear legislation that forbids public schools from “promoting certain discriminatory concepts” such as that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.

The bill also bans promoting concepts such as that particular privileges should be ascribed to a race or sex or that people solely due to their race or sex should feel guilt, anguish or discomfort. The language comes amid complaints from conservatives about schools teaching about white privilege.

“Children must learn about our state’s racial past and all of its ugliness, including the cruelty of slavery to the 1898 Wilmington massacre to Jim Crow,” Berger, a Rockingham County Republican, said at a news conference Wednesday.





“But students must not be forced to adopt an ideology that is separate and distinct from history; an ideology that attacks ‘the very foundations of the liberal order,’ and that promotes ‘present discrimination’ — so long as it’s against the right people — as “antiracist,” Berger said, reading from prepared remarks that go on to attribute those and other quotes to supporters of Critical Race Theory.

But the Dudley Flood Center for Educational Equity & Opportunity says the legislation targeting Critical Race Theory “would limit teachers’ and students’ ability to have crucial conversations that address the systemic inequities in the United States that persist today.”

The center is part of the Public School Forum of North Carolina. “While non-discrimination & unity are worthy ideals for which we should all strive every day, this bill would take us further from these goals — the only way to work towards them is to bravely & honestly reckon with our country’s complicated past & present,” the Flood Center tweeted Tuesday.

The North Carolina Democratic Party accused Republicans of engaging in “censorship efforts” and “listening to ‘opinion writers’ who are pushing conspiracy theories as a distraction tactic.”

“If Republicans really cared about what is going on in schools, they would fulfill their responsibility to North Carolina students and utilize some of this year’s unexpected revenue to sufficiently fund a sound education,” Bobbie Richardson, chairwoman of the N.C. Democratic Party, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Instead, they are promoting divisive rhetoric to distract from their unwillingness to put the best interests of students and teachers before large corporations.”

Targeting affirmative action

In addition to the bill, Berger said he intends for the legislature to put on the ballot a state constitutional amendment saying, “the state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”

Berger said the proposed amendment would show how North Carolina is “affirming our commitment to the principles of the (1964) Civil Rights Act.” The amendment’s wording mirrors language used in other states such as California and Michigan to ban affirmative action programs.

Affirmative action is used in North Carolina in places such as UNC-Chapel Hill, which says an applicant’s race is important, but not dominant and is essential to improving diversity on campus, which enhances students’ academic experience.

A federal lawsuit challenging UNC-Chapel HIll’s admissions policy is ongoing.

Three-fifths of the Senate and the House would have to agree to put the amendment on the ballot for the 2022 primary elections. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper can’t veto constitutional amendments.

Targeting Critical Race Theory

Berger said all these steps are needed because Critical Race Theory has become “ascendant in American culture and in parts of North Carolina.”

Critical Race Theory, according to the UNC-Chapel Hill history department, is a “scholarly framework that describes how race, class, gender, and sexuality organize American life.”

This view holds that systemic racism has been and continues to be a part of the nation’s history.

Republican lawmakers have filed bills in state legislatures and in Congress targeting Critical Race Theory.

North Carolina school districts have denied they’re teaching Critical Race Theory. Berger said that while schools may not be teaching about the doctrine, they’re teaching in it.

As an example, Berger cited how the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system is telling students “it is no longer enough to be passively ‘not racist’” and to be “antiracists.” Berger said that means advocating “present discrimination.”

“They seek to promote in students a theology, a belief system, that is fundamentally at odds with the Declaration of Independence, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” Berger said.

“It teaches children to view the world, and everyone in it, always through the lens of race — that race and power define everything. It’s an either/or proposition: You either agree with them, or you’re racist.”

Prohibiting promotion of certain concepts

In May, the state House passed a bill that would put new rules on how public schools teach about race and history. It prohibits teaching concepts such as promoting that “the United States was created by members of a particular race or sex for the purpose of oppressing members of another race or sex.”

House Bill 324 will be heard by the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday afternoon. Berger said the bill will modified to include additional things that schools can’t promote. This includes:

▪ “The United States government should be violently overthrown.”

▪ “Particular character traits, values, moral or ethical codes, privileges, or beliefs should be ascribed to a race or sex, or to an individual because of the individual’s race or sex.”

▪ “The rule of law does not exist, but instead is a series of power relationships and struggles among racial or other groups.”

▪ “All Americans are not created equal and are not endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

▪ “Governments should deny to any person within the government’s jurisdiction the equal protection of the law.”

The updated bill also now defines “promote” as “compelling students, teachers, administrators, or other school employees to affirm or profess belief in the concepts” listed in the legislation.

But the bill says it will allow “the impartial discussion of controversial aspects of history” and “the impartial instruction on the historical oppression of a particular group of people based on race, ethnicity, class, nationality, religion, or geographic region.”

“We want our students to learn to think for themselves, not to be indoctrinated in a particular way,” Berger said. “The concern is that is what is happening or very close to happening in our schools.”

Berger denied that the bill would whitewash history, saying teachers can discuss any of the concepts and have students research them.

“I’d like to hear from a teacher who is concerned about being able to teach anything because of this bill,” Berger said. “I don’t believe a fair reading of the bill prohibits a teacher from providing instruction in any area of history.”

Right to view material

The revised bill now includes language saying schools will notify the state Department of Public Instruction and make available on their website detailed information at least 30 days in advance on anything they do that promotes the concepts listed in the legislation.

This would include listing “curricula, reading lists, seminars, workshops, trainings, or other educational or professional settings” that promote the concepts.

Schools would also have to give advance notice when they contract with “speakers, consultants, diversity trainers, and other persons for the purpose of discussing” the concepts mentioned in the law or who previously advocated for those concepts.

Berger has criticized the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system for paying $25,000 to anti-racism educator Ibram X. Kendi to speak at a district online conference.

The bill would “grant parents the right to access the materials used in a classroom so they can know what kind of curriculum their tax dollars are providing,” Berger said.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.

Under the Dome On The News & Observer's Under the Dome podcast, we’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter, keeping you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.