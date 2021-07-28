Senators meet with NCHSAA commissioner, board members about ‘desperately needed changes’

Sen. Vickie Sawyer talks with Sen. Ralph Hise before during the N.C. Senate Education committee meeting in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Republican lawmakers met with representatives from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Wednesday to discuss concerns about the association’s finances and governance of high school sports.

The meeting with NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker and other staff members, attorneys and board members of the association came just a little more than a week after Senate Republicans introduced legislation to replace the NCHSAA, which has governed high school athletics in North Carolina since 1913, with a new athletics commission whose members would be appointed by the governor and legislative leaders.

Those senators, Vickie Sawyer of Iredell County, Todd Johnson of Union County and Tom McInnis of Anson County, had been holding talks with the NCHSAA over several months about changes they have said are necessary to instill transparency and accountability into the association’s management of more than a dozen varsity sports.

Early last week, it appeared lawmakers had decided talks with the NCHSAA weren’t going anywhere and were prepared to move forward with a revamped version of House Bill 91, which quickly cleared the Senate Education and Finance Committees last Wednesday and Thursday. But at the end of Wednesday’s education committee meeting, lawmakers signaled a willingness to meet with NCHSAA representatives who had been dispatched to Raleigh after the association decried the legislation as a “full-scale attack.”

“If this legislation is what it takes to get the (NC) High School Athletics Association to work with us and make desperately needed changes, then great, then this has been a great success,” Johnson told The News & Observer last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

