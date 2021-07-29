NC community college spent millions with checks signed by former employees, auditor finds

N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a report Thursday detailing Roanoke-Chowan Community College leadership’s failure to notice that the school overpaid several employees for months and distributed millions of dollars in checks signed by people no longer employed by the school.

When those problems were discovered, the community college’s former interim president took months to address them, the auditor found.

After Wood’s office received 15 complaints about the school’s operation and management, it launched an investigation into allegations that detailed waste, fraud and abuse and found that the community college did not have a chief financial officer employed when some of the financial mismanagement occurred in 2019 and 2020.

Though a permanent president took office in May, the lack of oversight as the school experienced major changes could have led to much more severe financial problems.

“The community college is lucky that nobody took advantage,” Wood said in an interview with The News & Observer Thursday. “Money could’ve gone missing easily. Checks could’ve been written for the wrong things easily. Somebody else’s name that didn’t even work there was on the checks. Obviously, no one was looking.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

