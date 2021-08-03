NC senators want parental consent before pharmacists give kids emergency-use vaccines

Senators unanimously approved Tuesday afternoon a bill that would require parental consent for all minors wanting an emergency-use vaccine, including the shot for COVID-19.

“Parents know their children the best,” said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, in a news release Tuesday. “They, not the government, should have the ultimate say when it comes to their child’s health.”

Krawiec said parents and children need to talk with their doctors before getting any vaccine.

If the bill passes, pharmacists will be able to administer emergency-use vaccines with a written prescription to children older than six and without a written prescription for people older than 10.

Parental consent is a new requirement added by senators included in a bill put forward by the House.

Under the Dome newsletter News and insider information from the world of politics and government in North Carolina. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

House Bill 96 is now on its way back to North Carolina’s representatives for a concurrence vote. If the House agrees with senators it will make its way to Gov. Roy Cooper to determine if the bill becomes law.

House Bill 96 reaches beyond just emergency-use vaccines.

It would also allow pharmacists to administer FDA-approved vaccines, nicotine replacement therapy, self-administered oral and transdermal contraceptives, prenatal vitamins, HIV post-exposure prophylaxis, glucagon testosterone and B12 testosterone, according to the bill.

Pharmacists could also write referrals and offer guidance about what options they have available for their healthcare.

Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, introduced the bill on the Senate floor Tuesday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He said the bill is important because at least seven counties meet the designation of having a primary care provider shortage. He said other counties lack pediatricians, family physicians or psychiatrists.

But what all 100 counties have is at least one pharmacist, he said.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.