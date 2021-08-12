NC lawmakers will not use racial and election data from the census to draw district maps

State lawmakers voted Thursday to adopt guidelines that they’ll follow in drawing the political maps that will be used in North Carolina elections for the next decade. As a result, North Carolina’s General Assembly can’t use racial demographic and election data to inform how those maps are drawn this year.

With the U.S. Census Bureau release of decennial population data Thursday afternoon, that vote, which came just 15 minutes before the census released its data, was one of the first of many steps lawmakers must complete before using that data to draw state legislative and congressional districts.

Because the census only conducts a nationwide headcount and releases the resulting data every 10 years, state legislatures across the country redraw political maps based on that data just once a decade. The process hasn’t always worked that way in North Carolina, though, as the swing state was embroiled in court battles for years over districts Republican lawmakers drew in 2011. The courts found those maps had disenfranchised both minority and Democratic voters.

Whether North Carolina ends up in court again over the outcome of this year’s redistricting process still remains to be seen, but the rules lawmakers adopted Thursday, known as redistricting criteria, will determine what data the Republican-majority legislature will use when they draw the political maps. The end result will influence what party continues to control the state and set policy until 2030.

Republicans are already exerting their power over the process. In a committee hearing Thursday, they swiftly dismissed all but one of the changes Democrats suggested to redistricting rules, saying GOP leaders had already “deliberated” some of the suggestions “at length,” though those discussions were not public.

“The current criteria is sufficient and appropriate for this committee,” said Republican House Rules chairman Destin Hall in response to one of the Democrat-sponsored amendments. “I ask you to vote against the amendment.”

In addition to proposing numerous amendments in an attempt to change the criteria, Democrats repeatedly criticized the Republican-proposed guidelines, saying some of the criteria were vague, or even unconstitutional.

The committee will meet again next week to discuss plans to hold a public comment period.

