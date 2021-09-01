Jill Biden to meet with military, veteran families at NC Marine Corps base camp

On the final weekend of the 2020 campaign season, Jill Biden speaks to a crowd of democratic supporters at PNC Music Pavilion Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.

First lady Jill Biden will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday as part of a White House initiative to support military families.

Biden will meet and “engage in a listening session” with military and veteran families at the Marine Corps Base at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, according to a news release.

The afternoon visit comes as part of the “Joining Forces” initiative, a White House effort to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

Donna Berger, spouse of the Commandant of the Marine Corps General David H. Berger, and Stacie Black, spouse of the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, will accompany Biden.