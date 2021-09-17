NC’s voter ID law is racially discriminatory and unconstitutional, state court rules

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina wrote the state’s voter ID law with the intent, at least in part, to make it harder for Black residents to vote, a panel of state judges ruled on Friday.

There’s no evidence that legislators who supported the law were motivated by racism, the judges wrote. But it’s still discriminatory to target Black voters, they said, even if it’s done for purely political reasons — since Black voters almost universally support Democratic politicians.

“In reaching this conclusion, we do not find that any member of the General Assembly who voted in favor of (voter ID) harbors any racial animus or hatred towards African American voters, but rather ... that the Republican majority ‘target[ed] voters who, based on race, were unlikely to vote for the majority party. Even if done for partisan ends, that constitute[s] racial discrimination.’”

Friday’s ruling was issued by a panel of three Superior Court judges from across the state, instead of just one judge, which is how North Carolina handles all trials involving constitutional law. The judges presided over a week-long trial in the case in April that focused on broad issues of systemic racism in addition to the more specific facts of the case.

The ruling strikes down a voter ID law that lawmakers wrote in 2018 after voters statewide approved the general idea during the 2018 elections, on a ballot referendum for a constitutional amendment.

Under the Dome newsletter News and insider information from the world of politics and government in North Carolina. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This comes after a previous attempt by GOP lawmakers in 2013 to enact a different voter ID law was also struck down as unconstitutional, in 2016. That 2016 court ruling said North Carolina Republican lawmakers had targeted Black voters “with almost surgical precision” in the way that the law had been written.

The ruling was 2-1, with Wake County judge Vince Rozier and Durham County judge Michael O’Foghludha in the majority.

Catawba County judge Nathaniel Poovey dissented, writing that the voter ID law “was a bipartisan bill that was supported along the way by multiple African American legislators and enacted after the people of our state approved a constitutional amendment calling for voter-photo-ID requirements.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 2:13 PM.