NC House representative dies after battle with cancer

Rep. Dana Bumgardner, a Gaston County Republican who served in the state House for eight years, has died of cancer.

Bumgardner, the current appropriations chair, was a conservative businessman in his fifth term in office.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague,” said House Speaker Tim Moore, who shared the news in a Saturday release. “He was quick-witted, principled, and never afraid to speak up for what was right.”

In a tweet, N.C. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said Bumgardner would be “sorely missed.”

“Dana was an outstanding legislator with a great sense of humor,” he said.

Bumgardner is survived by his wife, Cindy, children Lauren and Austin, and grandchildren Payton, Maggie and Kate, Moore said.

“While Rep. Bumgardner was never afraid of a tough legislative battle, he always did so with grace,” he added. “(He) was friendly with his colleagues on both sides of an issue.”

Jonathan Fletcher, chairman of the Gaston County Republican Party, expressed his sympathy in a post on Facebook.

“His constant leadership, sharp wit, and unending generosity will be greatly missed by our party and our community,” he said. “We have suffered a great loss today that will be felt by so many.”

Arrangements to mourn Bumgardner will be announced at a later date, Fletcher said.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 6:14 PM.