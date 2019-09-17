We asked you for questions. Here’s how Raleigh’s District B candidates answered.

Here’s a look at the Raleigh mayoral candidates Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019.

You know your community best.

That’s why The News & Observer asked you, the reader, to submit your questions for the people looking to lead Raleigh.

We received nearly 150 questions on a range of topics, before settling on these 15 questions.

We asked candidates for yes or no responses to help see where they stand on important topics. Once they did that, we gave them up to 75 words to explain their answer. You can read their full explanation by clicking on their one-word response.

Don’t like the first question? You can use the drop down menu to jump around.

Some responses were edited for clarity or length. If candidates did not provide a yes or no answer, we didn’t include their response.

Here’s what the two candidates running for District B said in their questionnaire. All of the candidates running for the Raleigh City Council, including the mayoral candidates, filled out a questionnaire. You can find all of the questionnaires at bit.ly/RaleighElectionInfo2019

<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> Graphic: Alma Washington