Where do Cary candidates for mayor and contested Town Council seat stand on the issues?

Cary Mayor and town council District D candidates (left to right) Harold Weinbrecht, Beth Friedrich and Ya Liu, courtesy of their campaigns. Election day in Cary is Oct. 8. Weinbrecht, Friedrich, Liu

Candidates for the Cary mayor and District D town council seats recently answered questions for the upcoming election.

Cary’s municipal election is Oct. 8, and early voting started Sept. 18. Early voting runs through Oct. 4 and polls are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find your polling place at http://wakegov.com/elections. Don’t assume you’ll vote at the same place you voted in the last election; check the Wake County site’s list of recent changes.

We sent questionnaires to the candidates in the contested races.

As of Oct. 1, we have received responses from one of the two mayoral candidates and two of the three candidates for District D.

Dero-Asha Davis-Weeks and Harold Weinbrecht (Incumbent) are running for mayor.

The District D candidates are Beth Friedrich, Ken George (Incumbent) and Ya Liu.

1. Does Cary have an upper limit to how many people can live in the town?

Weinbrecht (Mayor): The council does not have legislative authority to limit or stop growth. Our decisions are mostly with the type of growth. Our authority also includes the ability to provide water, sewer, fire protection, police protection, and parks which are impacted by growth. With recent expansions, Cary has enough water and sewer capacity to handle population growth for at least the next decade. Our fire department is an ISO 1 which is very rare and allows our homeowners and businesses to get the lowest insurance rates. We are consistently ranked as one of the safest communities in the nation thanks to our police department. And our parks department was given the gold medal award which means they are number one in the country. We continue to focus on the impacts of growth.

Friedrich (District D): Yes. In 2019 Cary’s population hovers at about 166,000 people, and our town grows annually at just over 2% per year. As we come to an end of developable land in the town (as of 2017 only 18% of land in Cary was available for development) we should see a natural slowing of population growth over the next 20 years.

Liu (District D): Half a million.

2. Do you support the current redevelopment plan for the Cary Towne Center?

Weinbrecht (Mayor): The current development proposal for the Cary Towne Center is still evolving. So, it is too early to make a judgment call on the proposal. I, along with the rest of the council, have expressed many concerns which we hope are being addressed. Concerns include traffic, residential intensity, buffering of adjacent neighborhoods, vehicular flow, bike/ped safety, etc.

Friedrich (District D): Yes, but note that “current” plans are not “final” plans. The redevelopment of Cary Towne Center into a mixed-use development with ample green space is a good use of that large and mostly vacant property. All eyes will be on the Cary Towne Center as it goes through the redevelopment process, not only in Cary but across the Triangle. It will impact future policies and regulations surrounding redevelopment in the town going forward.

Liu (District D): Yes.

3. Should it be a priority to lower housing prices for first responders and others who serve Cary?

Weinbrecht (Mayor): Affordable housing is always a priority for Cary, but we must remember that the market controls the price. There are many ways to create affordable housing. Some of the most successful include partnering with public and private entities to reduce the cost which can be passed on. Cary continues to work for state and federal funding to help with housing which also reduces cost. In addition, we continue to look for ways to partner with Wake County and private developers. But to answer your question, affordable housing should be available to everyone including our amazing first responders.

Friedrich (District D): Yes, workforce housing is one of my priorities. Making homes more affordable for people that make our community work like firefighters, police officers, teachers, etc. is a request that I have heard from residents. Housing costs in Cary outpace the incomes of working families employed in Cary. Redevelopment of older commercial properties within Cary should be rezoned and developed as starter homes and family sized units to give our workforce options to live in Cary.

Liu (District D): Yes.

4. Does Cary need stronger tree-protection rules?

Weinbrecht (Mayor): Cary has some of strictest buffering and tree protection requirements in the state including a champion tree ordinance. In addition, we created a special tree advisory committee to come up with additional ways to protect our trees. Those recommendations include protecting and increasing our tree canopy. We will be voting on those recommendations soon. I want Cary to continue to be clean and forever green.

Friedrich (District D): Yes, we must work harder to protect and reestablish our tree canopy. We should create a forestry master plan, measuring the current status of Cary’s forests and then determining how to best maintain them by targeting invasive species and planting more storm and wind-resistant trees (primarily hardwoods).We could also look at doing a combined public/private commitment over a number of years to fund forest monitoring, restoration, planting, management and long-term maintenance.

Liu (District D): Yes.

5. Do you support developing places for children and teenagers to spend time?

Weinbrecht (Mayor): As I mentioned our parks department was ranked number one in the nation. They continue to look for ways to expand their programming for youth, seniors, and all those in between. The passing of the $112 million bond for parks would go a long way in meeting demand of our seniors and youth including creating an additional space which has been discussed by council and staff. Funding for this additional space would be the first obstacle we have to overcome.

Friedrich (District D): Yes, but there are already many such places and child/teen centered programs run by the Town of Cary.

Liu (District D): Yes.

6. Does the Cary Town Council adequately represent the diversity of a town where 1 in 5 residents was not born in this country?

Weinbrecht (Mayor): About 10% of our population was born in Cary, which means most of us came from somewhere else. We are blessed to have over 60 nationalities represented by our citizens, which makes up about 20% of our population. I have said many times that it is only through mutual understanding and respect that we reach our true potential as a community. Cary values, embraces, and celebrates diversity with many cultural events throughout the year. Some of those events include Ritmo Latino, Diwali, the Jewish Cultural Festival, and Kwanzaa.

Friedrich (District D): No, and I find this to be a leading question. You are choosing to define diversity here by national origin only, and I believe that does a great disservice to those who currently serve on the council and those that are seeking to serve on it.

Liu (District D): No.

7. Can Cary do more to reduce the reliance of automobiles as the primary way people get around town?

Weinbrecht (Mayor): There are many ways to reduce vehicle miles traveled. It can be done with multi modal transportation options including transit, bike, and pedestrian solutions. Planning developments where people can live work and play can also make a big difference. Cary has and will continue to do all these things.

Friedrich (District D): Yes, supporting Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is one way. I often take the bus to work but BRT will mean shorter and more frequent trips between Cary and downtown Raleigh and points in between. That will increase ridership around town. Also, Cary should construct recharging centers throughout the town to encourage electric vehicles.

Liu (District D): Yes.

8. Would you consider making Cary a dementia-friendly community and taking active steps to make the town a better place for aging residents and retirees?

Weinbrecht (Mayor): Cary will always consider anything within our authority to help any group of citizens. Please note that Cary is the oldest largest community in the state. Our senior citizens are and will continue to be very important to us.

Friedrich (District D): Yes, and it would make sense to take steps to put such an initiative forward now as Cary is a maturing community with more retirees seeking to move here every year (such is the case with my own parents who have also moved to Cary). Making Cary a dementia-friendly community would also assist the supporters and caregivers of those living with dementia. It would benefit our whole community.

Liu (District D): Yes.