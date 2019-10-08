Early voting numbers, report from the watch parties in race for Raleigh mayor

SHARE COPY LINK

The Raleigh mayoral race likely won’t be decided tonight.

With no incumbent — Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane decided against running again — and six candidates, it will be difficult for one candidate to gain the 50% plus one vote needed to avoid a possible run-off election.

With less than 26 out of 110 precincts reporting., Charles Francis is in the lead by less than 500 votes over Mary-Ann Baldwin.

Here are the six candidates and where they stand so far:

Charles Francis, Raleigh businessman and attorney

Mary-Ann Baldwin, former Raleigh City Council member and vice president of Holt Brothers

Caroline Sullivan, former Wake County commissioner and executive director of the N.C. Business Committee for Education

Zainab Baloch, former Raleigh City Council candidate and community activist

Justin Sutton, procurement attorney for the state of North Carolina and political novice

George Knott, musician and political newcomer

The mayoral race was an expensive one with three candidates raising hundreds of thousands of dollars. Sullivan netted nearly $400,000 with Baldwin next at more than $250,000 and Francis just shy of $250,000.

Campaign events

There are about 50 people at Francis’ watch party at Cantina 18, including campaign team members, volunteers and supporters.

Nothing will go wrong under Francis’ guard as mayor, Charles Gilliam, the Wake County Register of Deeds, said at the watch party.

“I think he’ll give everybody a fair shake and a good ear,” Gilliam said. “The people who are unaffiliated, the people who are mainly Republican — he might not be on their team, but he’ll give them a chance and he’ll listen to then.”

Baldwin supporters chatted in small groups at Player’s Retreat as the polls closed Tuesday.

When she arrived around 8 p.m., a cheer roared through the room. The crowd soon swelled to about 50 people in the small back room. A supporter handed her a fragrant bouquet of blue flowers and pink roses.

She was stunned to see the early voting results that put her neck and neck with Francis.

She is prepared for a runoff, Baldwin said.

“I don’t want anybody to leave disappointed,” she said. “Our goal is to get to the runoff.”

This story will be updated throughout the night.