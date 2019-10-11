Mary-Ann Baldwin is Raleigh’s next mayor after Francis decides against runoff

SHARE COPY LINK







Raleigh attorney Charles Francis said Friday he will not seek a run-off against former City Council member Mary-Ann Baldwin in the Raleigh mayoral race, making Baldwin the city’s next mayor.

He announced his decision Friday afternoon in a news release.

“From this campaign’s inception through the evening of Oct. 8, I fully expected to finish first,” he said in the statement.

“However, that didn’t happen. After reviewing the results and analyzing a runoff race, I have concluded that the path to a runoff victory to re-connect with my voters and reach other voters concerned about our city would require an additional several hundred thousand dollars — more resources than available for an election just three weeks away. Therefore, though there was no clear mandate in the Mayor’s race for any candidate, I will not call for a runoff.”

Council member Kay Crowder also announced Friday on Facebook that she will not seek a runoff in her bid to rejoin the council.

Baldwin, who decided against seeking a fifth term in 2017, led with 38% of the votes but it wasn’t enough to avoid a second election. Francis came in second with 31% and former Wake County Commissioner Caroline Sullivan was placed third with 20.5%.

Early voting for a Nov. 5 election is set to begin Oct. 16.

In Francis’ statement, he said he campaigned to “include all people in Raleigh’s growth, decision-making and prosperity,” and will continue to do so.

“The lofty rhetoric we often hear about Raleigh does not match the reality for too many people,” he said.

He congratulated Baldwin and said the city should united to “support, guide and hold accountable our new Mayor and City Council to truly build a Raleigh for All.”

Two incumbents, Russ Stephenson and Kay Crowder, were bested by Jonathan Melton and Saige Martin. But the two new challengers didn’t clear the majority threshold and the incumbents are able to call for a run-off.

In Crowder’s announcement, she thanked residents of District D “for the great honor and privilege of serving as your city councilor. It has been exciting to be a part of the wonderful changes that have made this city the best in the country.”

She congratulated Martin and wished him well in his new role.

Francis was in the same spot two years ago.

He claimed 36% of the vote against incumbent Mayor Nancy McFarlane in 2017, but she fell just short of the majority needed to avoid another election. She easily beat him in November. McFarlane decided against running for re-election this year and backed Sullivan in the crowded field.

As for the rest of the City Council, incumbents Corey Branch, David Cox and Nicole Stewart won their races outright despite a multitude of challengers. Newcomer Patrick Buffkin will fill Dickie Thompson’s seat, who decided against running for re-election, and David Knight won against incumbent Stef Mendell.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.