Here are the leaders in races for Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Hillsborough and school board

Incumbent board members in Chapel Hill and Carrboro were among the leaders in early voting election results released Tuesday night.

In Carrboro, challenger Susan Romaine led the field of five candidates with two of eight precincts reporting. Romaine had 30% of the vote, followed by Aldermen Damon Seils and Sammy Slade, with 29% and 24% respectively. There are three open seats on the board.

In Chapel Hill, incumbent Jessica Anderson led that seven-candidate field for Town Council with 18% of the vote. Twelve of 24 precincts were reporting. She was followed by challenger Amy Ryan and incumbent Michael Parker, with 14% of the vote each, and incumbent Nancy Oates with 13%.

The remaining candidates were challengers Tai Huynh, Renuka Soll and Sue Hunter. There are four open seats on the board.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Orange County Board of Elections reported that 4,293 ballots were cast during early voting for Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough mayors and board members, and for four seats on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board.

Several incumbents chose not to run for another term this year, including school board members Pat Heinrich, Jean Hamilton and James Barrett. Barrett has launched a campaign for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In Carrboro, Alderwoman Bethany Chaney will leave her seat after five years, and in Chapel Hill, 10-year Town Council member Donna Bell declined to seek another term. Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens also is retiring after 14 years in office.

Here are the early results:

Chapel Hill

Mayor Pam Hemminger took an easy lead Tuesday over her challenger Joshua Levenson, with 88% of the vote. Two of 24 precincts had reported their vote totals.

This year’s council race saw competing platforms supported by the Chapel Hill Alliance for a Livable Town (CHALT) and NEXT Chapel Hill and Carrboro. Both groups advocate for similar issues, including affordable housing, the environment and transportation options, but differ in their approach to how the town can grow more sustainably.

In the last four years, CHALT has galvanized concerns particularly about the tall apartment buildings going up in the Blue Hill District, which surrounds Eastgate Crossing shopping center, to turn over the council membership. Seven members of the current nine-member council, including Hemminger, were endorsed by CHALT in their elections.

CHALT-endorsed challenger Soll, along with NEXT Chapel Hill-Carrboro endorsed candidates Huynh and Hunter were behind the top four vote-getters in early results.

Carrboro

In Carrboro, challengers Steve Friedman and Matthew Clements were trailing the top vote-getters in early voting with two of eight precincts reporting.

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle, who did not face a challenger in her bid for a fourth term, had 96% of the vote.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board

Incumbent school board member Rani Dasi led the five-person pack with 23% with 14 of 29 precincts reporting. She was followed by challengers Jillian La Serna and Deon Temne, who secured 22% and 17%, respectively, of the early votes.

Challengers Ashton Powell and Andrew Davidson rounded out the field. Two candidates who had withdrawn from the race after the ballots were printed — Carmen Heurta-Bapat and Louis Tortora — garnered just over 1,000 votes.

Four new members will be elected to a four-year term on the board.

Hillsborough voters elected a new mayor and three members of the Board of Commissioners. From left, Mayor Jennifer Weaver and Board members Mark Bell, Matt Hughes and Evelyn Lloyd. Contributed

Hillsborough

Hillsborough voters elected a new mayor Tuesday and returned three incumbents to the town’s Board of Commissioners.

Town Board member Jennifer Weaver ran unopposed to replace Mayor Stevens. She garnered 96% of the vote, with all four precincts reporting.

Incumbent member Matt Hughes led the Town Board race with 30% of the vote, followed by board members Mark Bell and Evelyn Lloyd, each of whom got 28% of the vote. Challenger Kevin Mason fell short of securing a seat with just 12% of the vote.

The town has solicited applications from residents seeking to fill Weaver’s unexpired term on the board. If the board elects a new member Nov. 25, the person will be sworn in for a two-year term on Dec. 9, when Weaver becomes mayor.