Here are early election results for Wake County mayors, councils and commissioner races
As of 8 p.m. Wake County is reporting early voting and absentee voting numbers. This data reflects only a small portion of the voting totals.
This list will be updated.
An * denotes an incumbent.
Apex
Apex Mayor
▪ Jacques Gilbert - 96.9 percent
▪ Write-in - 3.1 percent
Apex Town Council (2 seats)
▪ Terry Mahaffey - 42.7 percent
▪ Wesley Moyer* - 14.13 percent
▪ Cheryl Stallings - 42.33 percent
Fuquay-Varina
Fuquay-Varina Mayor
▪ John Byrne* - 88.8 percent
▪ Write-In - 11.2 percent
Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
▪ Qisoundra “Qi” Flowers - 22.4 percent
▪ Marilyn Gardner* - 23.6 percent
▪ William “Bill” Harris* - 30.4 percent
▪ Larry Smith* - 23.2 percent
Garner
Garner Mayor
▪ Charles Dingee - 19.2 percent
▪ Ken Marshburn - 41.3 percent
▪ Mona Parks - 20.9 percent
▪ Ronnie Williams* - 18.5 percent
Garner Town Council (3 seats)
▪ Demian Dellinger - 27 percent
▪ Phil Matthews - 20.2 percent
▪ Daniel Simmons - 5.8 percent
▪ Rachel Tourdot - 19 percent
▪ Elmo Vance, Jr.* - 26.8 percent
Holly Springs
Holly Springs Town Council (2 seats)
▪ Cheri Lee* - 17.7 percent
▪ Shaun McGrath - 22.3 percent
▪ Tom O’Brien* - 14.6 percent
▪ Garrett Raczek - 13.2 percent
▪ Aaron Wolff - 32.1 percent
Knightdale
Knightdale Mayor
▪ James Roberson* - 96.3 percent
▪ Write-In - 3.7 percent
Knightdale Town Council (2 seats)
▪ Ben McDonald - 48.9 percent
▪ Stephen Morgan - 51.1 percent
Morrisville
Morrisville Town Council District 1
▪ Anne Robotti - 64.5 percent
▪ Michael “Mike” Schlink* - 35.2 percent
Morrisville Town Council District 2 (unexpired term)
▪ Donna Fender - 64.3 percent
▪ Matt Joseph - 2.8 percent
▪ Kristen Richardson 32.9 percent
Morrisville Town Council District 3
▪ Liz Johnson* - 95.7 percent
▪ Write-In - 4.3 percent
Morrisville Town Council At-Large
▪ Satish Garimella* - 86.3 percent
▪ Write-In - 13.7 percent
Rolesville
Rolesville Mayor
▪ Ronnie Currin - 82.8 percent
▪ Write-In - 17.2 percent
James Bradford is not on the ballot but is running a write-in campaign.
Rolesville Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
▪ Edward “Ed” Carelli - 10 percent
▪ Steven Dieckhaus - 6.7 percent
▪ Michelle Medley* - 21.7 percent
▪ April Sneed - 23.3 percent
▪ Sheilah Sutton* - 36.7 percent
Wake Forest
Wake Forest Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
▪ Greg Bartholomew - 9.3 percent
▪ Jim Dyer - 17.3 percent
▪ Heather Loftin Holding - 16.4 percent
▪ Anne Reeve* - 7.1 percent
▪ Chad Sary - 15.1 percent
▪ Sean Sullivan - 11.1 percent
▪ Adam Wright - 22.7 percent
Wendell
Wendell Mayor
▪ Virginia “Ginna” Gray* - 60.5 percent
▪ Braxton Davis Honeycutt - 39.5 percent
Wendell Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
▪ Ben Carroll* - 27 percent
▪ Joe DeLoach - 39.7 percent
▪ Philip Tarnaski - 33.3 percent
Zebulon
Zebulon Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
▪ Shannon Baxter - 0 percent
▪ Don Bumgarner* - 0 percent
▪ Sam Hayes - 25 percent
▪ Larry Loucks - 25 percent
▪ Stan Nowell - 0 percent
▪ Marilyn Price Wagner
▪ Glenn York - 50 percent
