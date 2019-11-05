Elections

Here are early election results for Wake County mayors, councils and commissioner races

WAKE COUNTY

As of 8 p.m. Wake County is reporting early voting and absentee voting numbers. This data reflects only a small portion of the voting totals.

This list will be updated.

An * denotes an incumbent.

Apex

Apex Mayor

Jacques Gilbert - 96.9 percent

Write-in - 3.1 percent

Apex Town Council (2 seats)

Terry Mahaffey - 42.7 percent

Wesley Moyer* - 14.13 percent

Cheryl Stallings - 42.33 percent

Fuquay-Varina

Fuquay-Varina Mayor

John Byrne* - 88.8 percent

Write-In - 11.2 percent

Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners (3 seats)

Qisoundra “Qi” Flowers - 22.4 percent

Marilyn Gardner* - 23.6 percent

William “Bill” Harris* - 30.4 percent

Larry Smith* - 23.2 percent

Garner

Garner Mayor

Charles Dingee - 19.2 percent

Ken Marshburn - 41.3 percent

Mona Parks - 20.9 percent

Ronnie Williams* - 18.5 percent

Garner Town Council (3 seats)

Demian Dellinger - 27 percent

Phil Matthews - 20.2 percent

Daniel Simmons - 5.8 percent

Rachel Tourdot - 19 percent

Elmo Vance, Jr.* - 26.8 percent

Holly Springs

Holly Springs Town Council (2 seats)

Cheri Lee* - 17.7 percent

Shaun McGrath - 22.3 percent

Tom O’Brien* - 14.6 percent

Garrett Raczek - 13.2 percent

Aaron Wolff - 32.1 percent

Knightdale

Knightdale Mayor

James Roberson* - 96.3 percent

Write-In - 3.7 percent

Knightdale Town Council (2 seats)

Ben McDonald - 48.9 percent

Stephen Morgan - 51.1 percent

Morrisville

Morrisville Town Council District 1

Anne Robotti - 64.5 percent

Michael “Mike” Schlink* - 35.2 percent

Morrisville Town Council District 2 (unexpired term)

Donna Fender - 64.3 percent

Matt Joseph - 2.8 percent

Kristen Richardson 32.9 percent

Morrisville Town Council District 3

Liz Johnson* - 95.7 percent

Write-In - 4.3 percent

Morrisville Town Council At-Large

Satish Garimella* - 86.3 percent

Write-In - 13.7 percent

Rolesville

Rolesville Mayor

Ronnie Currin - 82.8 percent

Write-In - 17.2 percent

James Bradford is not on the ballot but is running a write-in campaign.

Rolesville Board of Commissioners (2 seats)

Edward “Ed” Carelli - 10 percent

Steven Dieckhaus - 6.7 percent

Michelle Medley* - 21.7 percent

April Sneed - 23.3 percent

Sheilah Sutton* - 36.7 percent

Wake Forest

Wake Forest Board of Commissioners (3 seats)

Greg Bartholomew - 9.3 percent

Jim Dyer - 17.3 percent

Heather Loftin Holding - 16.4 percent

Anne Reeve* - 7.1 percent

Chad Sary - 15.1 percent

Sean Sullivan - 11.1 percent

Adam Wright - 22.7 percent

Wendell

Wendell Mayor

Virginia “Ginna” Gray* - 60.5 percent

Braxton Davis Honeycutt - 39.5 percent

Wendell Board of Commissioners (2 seats)

Ben Carroll* - 27 percent

Joe DeLoach - 39.7 percent

Philip Tarnaski - 33.3 percent

Zebulon

Zebulon Board of Commissioners (3 seats)

Shannon Baxter - 0 percent

Don Bumgarner* - 0 percent

Sam Hayes - 25 percent

Larry Loucks - 25 percent

Stan Nowell - 0 percent

Marilyn Price Wagner

Glenn York - 50 percent

