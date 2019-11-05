Here are early election results for Wake County mayors, councils and commissioner races

As of 8 p.m. Wake County is reporting early voting and absentee voting numbers. This data reflects only a small portion of the voting totals.

This list will be updated.

An * denotes an incumbent.

Apex

Apex Mayor

▪ Jacques Gilbert - 96.9 percent

▪ Write-in - 3.1 percent

Apex Town Council (2 seats)

▪ Terry Mahaffey - 42.7 percent

▪ Wesley Moyer* - 14.13 percent

▪ Cheryl Stallings - 42.33 percent

Fuquay-Varina

Fuquay-Varina Mayor

▪ John Byrne* - 88.8 percent

▪ Write-In - 11.2 percent

Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners (3 seats)

▪ Qisoundra “Qi” Flowers - 22.4 percent

▪ Marilyn Gardner* - 23.6 percent

▪ William “Bill” Harris* - 30.4 percent

▪ Larry Smith* - 23.2 percent

Garner

Garner Mayor

▪ Charles Dingee - 19.2 percent

▪ Ken Marshburn - 41.3 percent

▪ Mona Parks - 20.9 percent

▪ Ronnie Williams* - 18.5 percent

Garner Town Council (3 seats)

▪ Demian Dellinger - 27 percent

▪ Phil Matthews - 20.2 percent

▪ Daniel Simmons - 5.8 percent

▪ Rachel Tourdot - 19 percent

▪ Elmo Vance, Jr.* - 26.8 percent

Holly Springs

Holly Springs Town Council (2 seats)

▪ Cheri Lee* - 17.7 percent

▪ Shaun McGrath - 22.3 percent

▪ Tom O’Brien* - 14.6 percent

▪ Garrett Raczek - 13.2 percent

▪ Aaron Wolff - 32.1 percent

Knightdale

Knightdale Mayor

▪ James Roberson* - 96.3 percent

▪ Write-In - 3.7 percent

Knightdale Town Council (2 seats)

▪ Ben McDonald - 48.9 percent

▪ Stephen Morgan - 51.1 percent

Morrisville

Morrisville Town Council District 1

▪ Anne Robotti - 64.5 percent

▪ Michael “Mike” Schlink* - 35.2 percent

Morrisville Town Council District 2 (unexpired term)

▪ Donna Fender - 64.3 percent

▪ Matt Joseph - 2.8 percent

▪ Kristen Richardson 32.9 percent

Morrisville Town Council District 3

▪ Liz Johnson* - 95.7 percent

▪ Write-In - 4.3 percent

Morrisville Town Council At-Large

▪ Satish Garimella* - 86.3 percent

▪ Write-In - 13.7 percent

Rolesville

Rolesville Mayor

▪ Ronnie Currin - 82.8 percent

▪ Write-In - 17.2 percent

James Bradford is not on the ballot but is running a write-in campaign.

Rolesville Board of Commissioners (2 seats)

▪ Edward “Ed” Carelli - 10 percent

▪ Steven Dieckhaus - 6.7 percent

▪ Michelle Medley* - 21.7 percent

▪ April Sneed - 23.3 percent

▪ Sheilah Sutton* - 36.7 percent

Wake Forest

Wake Forest Board of Commissioners (3 seats)

▪ Greg Bartholomew - 9.3 percent

▪ Jim Dyer - 17.3 percent

▪ Heather Loftin Holding - 16.4 percent

▪ Anne Reeve* - 7.1 percent

▪ Chad Sary - 15.1 percent

▪ Sean Sullivan - 11.1 percent

▪ Adam Wright - 22.7 percent

Wendell

Wendell Mayor

▪ Virginia “Ginna” Gray* - 60.5 percent

▪ Braxton Davis Honeycutt - 39.5 percent

Wendell Board of Commissioners (2 seats)

▪ Ben Carroll* - 27 percent

▪ Joe DeLoach - 39.7 percent

▪ Philip Tarnaski - 33.3 percent

Zebulon

Zebulon Board of Commissioners (3 seats)

▪ Shannon Baxter - 0 percent

▪ Don Bumgarner* - 0 percent

▪ Sam Hayes - 25 percent

▪ Larry Loucks - 25 percent

▪ Stan Nowell - 0 percent

▪ Marilyn Price Wagner

▪ Glenn York - 50 percent