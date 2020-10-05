What Cal Cunningham’s Democratic primary opponent says about his scandal

U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham’s opponent in the primary election last March has a message to Democrats in the wake of Cunningham admitting to sexual text messages with a woman who is not his wife.

Cunningham defeated state Sen. Erica Smith in North Carolina’s Democratic primary.

“Cunningham had a critical lapse in judgment and morality,” Smith told The News & Observer on Monday. “My prayers go out to his family as they work through healing.”

Smith did not call for Cunningham to drop out of the race for the exchanges with a California public relations strategist.

“I ask our supporters to unite around our platform and stand with Cal for NC,” Smith said.

Cunningham had the backing of national Democratic leaders and far outraised Smith in the primary.

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham speaks during a televised debate with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. Gerry Broome AP

Smith has previously called out behavior among her Democratic colleagues in the General Assembly. Earlier this year, Smith filed ethics complaints against several fellow senators — mostly Democrats — related to allegations of harassment and bullying, The News & Observer previously reported. The Legislative Ethics Committee dismissed all the complaints, which included a General Assembly police report about a confrontation between Smith and fellow Sen. Paul Lowe.

Because Smith ran in the U.S. Senate primary, she is not running for reelection to her state Senate seat.

Smith has announced she’s running for the Democratic nomination in 2022 for the seat currently held by Republican Richard Burr. Burr has said several times that he will not for re-election in 2022.

Cunningham is running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis. Cunningham’s campaign confirmed the validity of the texts, first reported by nationalfile.com, on Friday, the N&O reported.

Cunningham withdrew from a planned virtual town hall on Monday afternoon at UNC-Chapel Hill.

He has yet to address the scandal publicly.

“Clearly it’s a blow for the Cunningham campaign,” Ferrel Guillory, founder of the Program on Public Life at UNC-Chapel Hill told McClatchy. And he’s got a challenge now to come out and make a convincing case that he can still represent North Carolina on health care and economic growth and education issues he’s raised,” Guillory said, McClatchy previously reported.

The North Carolina Senate race is one of the most watched races in the country and could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Millions of dollars have poured into the race.

Cunningham led Tillis in polls this summer and had just announced a record-setting fundraising amount of $28.3 for the past three months on Thursday.

Tillis announced Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19. President Donald Trump and other Republican senators have also tested positive.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting in North Carolina starts on Oct. 15.

McClatchy reporter Brian Murphy and Charlotte Observer reporter Jim Morrill contributed to this story.

