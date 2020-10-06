Jill Biden set to hold socially distanced rally in North Carolina to get out the vote

Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at Amtrak’s Cleveland Lakefront train station, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. AP

Former Second Lady Jill Biden planned to speak at Pitt Community College in Winterville on Tuesday to encourage people to vote for husband Joe Biden for president.

Biden’s visit is the first for her husband’s campaign in Eastern North Carolina during the general election. Former Vice President Joe Biden has visited Charlotte and running mate Kamala Harris has visited Raleigh since Democrats nominated them.

Biden’s rally was not open to the public. Around 40 people selected by the campaign were expected to be able to sit in a field outside the college’s auditorium to listen to Biden speak.

Chairs spread out through the grass had Biden-Harris campaign signs hanging on the back and mini pumpkins on each seat. Mums were lined up on the side of some chairs.

From Winterville, Jill Biden planned to visit with veteran and military families in Fayetteville.

Attendees of a Get Out the Vote Rally wait for Jill Biden outside at Pitt Community College in Winterville, NC on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Biden’s visits comes after a contentious and difficult week for both her husband and President Donald Trump.

The two candidates met on stage Sept. 29 to debate each other.

The debate turned chaotic as the candidates tried to talk over each other and interrupted their answers. Trump also took shots at Biden’s family, including saying that his son Hunter had a drug addiction. Biden confirmed the accusation, saying that Hunter had struggled with drugs like many of his constituents.

Following the debate, Trump announced he had COVID-19. He was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center starting Friday and was released Monday.

The Biden family has continued to test negative for the virus since the debate.

The Trump campaign, a frequent visitor to the state, plans to hold its own rally in North Carolina this week.

This time it’s sending Trump’s son Eric to Monroe and Whitsett for campaign events.

Eric Trump has tested negative for the virus.