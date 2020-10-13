Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Save this: Your guide to spotting misinformation in local, NC and US elections

Voters this year likely will see more misinformation and misleading claims than in any previous election.

The contentious presidential race, frantic efforts around the country to “flip” state legislatures, and confusion about the coronavirus — the hottest topic of the election — create the perfect environment for peddling false information.

The politics team at The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun works every day to research and report factual information. Here, we’ve pulled together tools to help you identify disinformation so you can focus on the facts.

Please read on, and share with friends.

And sign up to join our “Disinformation in Local Elections” virtual event here, where we discuss tools and tactics with experts.

Under the Dome newsletter

News and insider information from the world of politics and government in North Carolina.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Information from official sources is not necessarily factual. Verify what you hear and read.



Assume what you see on social media will need to be verified

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Check up on the author

Scrutinize political advertisements

Subscribe to fact-checking newsletters and podcasts

From The News & Observer

The N&O offers several ways to get trusted political and government news each day.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use