Elections

North Carolina governor debate: How to watch Gov. Cooper vs. Lt. Gov. Forest

RALEIGH

In their first and only debate of the 2020 election, the North Carolina candidates for governor will meet at 7 p.m. tonight.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is running for a second term against Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Issues that could come up in the debate include COVID-19 response and reopening, education and health care.

Cooper has a comfortable lead in several polls, including from Monmouth University, East Carolina University and Public Policy Polling.

How to watch the debate

Tonight’s debate is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be aired live statewide by more than 18 television and radio stations.

In the Triangle, television stations airing the debate are ABC11, WRAL and UNC-TV.

The debate was organized by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Educational Foundation.

The debate will be held at UNC-TV Studios in Research Triangle Park. The moderator is Wes Goforth, a former news anchor at WCTI-TV in New Bern.

“The Broadcasters of North Carolina have a long history of providing live, over-the air coverage of political debates,” NCAB President Trip Savery said in a news release. “We are pleased to provide a platform for the candidates to discuss the compelling issues confronting the people of North Carolina,” Savery said.

Forest has said he would participate in three debates, but Cooper only agreed to one.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

