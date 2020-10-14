NC absentee ballots must have witness signatures, judge rules

A federal judge ordered more changes Wednesday to absentee voting rules after hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots have been cast and as early, in-person voting gets underway Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen ruled that the state board of elections needs to make modifications to a settlement agreement that allows for fixing, or “curing,” problems with ballots.

For ballots missing a signature from a witness verifying the voter had filled it out, the settlement would have allowed voters to sign a statement verifying it was their ballot. That would have allowed those ballots to be accepted without a witness signature.

A Wake County judge approved the settlement Oct. 2.

But Osteen said ballots must have witness signatures.

Under the Dome newsletter News and insider information from the world of politics and government in North Carolina. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It is further ordered that the North Carolina State Board of Elections is hereby enjoined and prohibited from implementing a due process or ‘cure procedure’...which authorizes acceptance of a ballot without a witness or assistant signature,” Osteen wrote.