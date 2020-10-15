Elections View photos from the first day of early voting in NC By Julia Wall and Ethan Hyman October 15, 2020 08:01 AM, ORDER REPRINT → More than 350 people were in line to vote when the poll opened at 8 a.m., the first arriving was at 4:45 a.mm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Roberts Park in Raleigh, N.C. This was the first day of early voting in North Carolina. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com See photos from around N.C. as lines formed in advance of polls opening on the first day of early voting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. This photo gallery will be updated throughout the day. Durham resident Jaimie Graff wears a face shield while waiting in line on the first day of early voting on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com Voters line up in advance of polls opening at the Talley Student Center at N.C. State campus on the first day of early voting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Under the Dome newsletter News and insider information from the world of politics and government in North Carolina. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. More than 350 people were in line to vote when the poll opened at 8 a.m., the first arriving was at 4:45 a.mm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Roberts Park in Raleigh, N.C. This was the first day of early voting in North Carolina. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Attorney General Josh Stein elbow bumps Robert Parrish at the Roberts Park early voting site on Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Jules Morris was the first person in line to vote at Robert’s Park on Martin Street. She arrived at 4:45 a.m. By the time the poll opened at 8 a.m. more than 350 people had joined her in a line that wrapped around the community center. ‘I don’t think there any anything more important that democracy’, Morris said as he entered to vote on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER Voters line up in advance of polls opening at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. for the first day of early voting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. David Foster dfoster@charlotteobserver.com Voters line up in advance of polls opening at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. for the first day of early voting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. David Foster dfoster@charlotteobserver.com Comments
