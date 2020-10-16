Former GOP legislator charged with assaulting a poll worker at Wake early voting site

A former Republican state legislator was charged with assaulting an election worker at a Wake County early voting site on Friday morning.

Gary Pendleton was an official Republican poll observer at the Northern Regional Center, 350 East Holding Ave. in Wake Forest, where he was charged with a misdemeanor assault. Pendleton, 73, served in the N.C. General Assembly from 2015 to 2017 and is a former Wake County Commissioner.

Pendleton said he pushed a poll worker who had blocked him from entering the polling site earlier.

“He stepped in front of me, at about three feet,” he said in an interview. “We both had on masks, and I took both my hands and pushed him back a little bit. I didn’t push him hard. I just pushed him back a little bit to get out of my face because we do have COVID-19 going on.”

Pendleton was a poll observer at Roberts Community Center in Raleigh on Thursday, and said he was allowed to enter the site early to observe the poll workers. He said he asked the poll worker in Wake Forest what was he was trying to hide.

Under the Dome newsletter News and insider information from the world of politics and government in North Carolina. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Of course that’s why we are there,” he said. “We are looking for fraudulent activity that might be occurring in polls around Wake County.”

Gary Sims, director of the Wake County Board of Elections, sent an email to the board about the incident.

“This morning at National Regional Center (early voting) location, a Republican observer assaulted one of our officials,” Sims wrote. “Police have cited him with assault but did not take him into custody. He has departed and warned not to return to voting locations as an observer.”

The observer was identified as Pendleton in the email. He did not identify the poll worker, who was not injured.

“I don’t care if it’s voting or anything,” Sims said in an interview later. “If you are upset you need to step back. Violence is never acceptable. These election officials are like family to me so I kinda feel like a member of my family was assaulted. It’s not acceptable.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Observers are generally not allowed in early, Sims said, but some had been on the first day of voting.

“We communicated with them today that they shouldn’t be doing that,” Sims said. “The site he went to today they were following what they were supposed to be doing.”

Early voting began Thursday at 20 locations throughout Wake County. More than 85,000 voters cast their ballots during the first day.

This story is under development and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.