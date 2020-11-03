Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Elections

Do Raleigh voters back the city’s affordable housing bond? Here are the first results.

Early voters have overwhelmingly backed the city of Raleigh’s $80 million affordable housing bond.

Some 147,979 people, or 73% of the first ballots counted, supported the city’s first housing bond in nearly a decade.

Another 53,737 people, or 27% of the first ballots counted, opposed the bond.

No precincts totals had been reported as of 8:20 p.m.

“The need is greater than ever,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a previous interview. “Doing nothing is not an option. And, to me, right now is absolutely the right time for people to step forward and say: ‘This is important. We need to care for our most vulnerable citizens and residents.’ And I think many people will be willing to do that.”

If approved, the money would be spent in five “buckets.”

Raleigh is the only city or town in Wake County with a bond on the ballot.

If passed, the bond would likely raise Raleigh’s property tax rate by 0.78 cents per $100 valuation. The owner of a median-price home would pay $23.40 more in city property taxes per year.

