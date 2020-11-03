Do Raleigh voters back the city’s affordable housing bond? Here are the first results.

Early voters have overwhelmingly backed the city of Raleigh’s $80 million affordable housing bond.

Some 147,979 people, or 73% of the first ballots counted, supported the city’s first housing bond in nearly a decade.

Another 53,737 people, or 27% of the first ballots counted, opposed the bond.

No precincts totals had been reported as of 8:20 p.m.

“The need is greater than ever,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a previous interview. “Doing nothing is not an option. And, to me, right now is absolutely the right time for people to step forward and say: ‘This is important. We need to care for our most vulnerable citizens and residents.’ And I think many people will be willing to do that.”

If approved, the money would be spent in five “buckets.”

$16 million to buy land for future affordable housing. Most would be spent to build affordable housing along transit lines. But it could also be used to preserve existing affordable housing.

$28 million for public-private partnerships. Part of this would go to nonprofits to help people who are homeless.

$24 million for gap financing. This is traditionally how the city has helped created affordable housing. This money would be given to nonprofits or developers to help cover the cost of building affordable housing.

$6 million for first-time homebuyers. This builds on a program already in the city’s affordable housing department. People must meet income requirements and be buying a home for the first time. The $6 million would help create 200 units.

$6 million for the rehabilitation of homes. This also continues a program already used by the city to help people remain in those homes.

Raleigh is the only city or town in Wake County with a bond on the ballot.

If passed, the bond would likely raise Raleigh’s property tax rate by 0.78 cents per $100 valuation. The owner of a median-price home would pay $23.40 more in city property taxes per year.

