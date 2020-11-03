Who’s winning in the Wake County commissioners races?

Nearly half of all Wake County registered voters cast ballots early for state and federal candidates, along with four Wake County commissioners and the register of deeds.

A total of 373,577 people voted early or about 47% of the total number of people who are registered to vote in Wake County. After polls closed, about 68 percent of registered voters had cast ballots in Wake County.

Here’s a look at the election results of some of Wake County’s local races. Full election results can be found newsobserver.com/2020-results.

Wake County Commissioner

All seven seats on the Wake County Board of Commissioners are up, and at least two new faces are guaranteed to serve on the board.

Under the Dome newsletter News and insider information from the world of politics and government in North Carolina. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The county is broken into districts and candidates must live within their respective districts, but the candidates are voted on by the entire county.

Wake County commissioners set the property tax rate and approve an annual budget that provide funding to schools, the sheriff’s office, the health department, social services, EMS, parks and more. They also direct the county-level COVID-19 response and regulations.

Incumbents Matt Calabria, Susan Evans and James West were all unopposed and will remain on the board.

Commissioner Jessica Holmes is the Democratic nominee for the N.C. Secretary of Labor and so didn’t seek re-election for her District 3 seat.

Commissioner Chairman Greg Ford asked for his name to be removed from the ballot this summer because he’d be moving out of the county in early 2021. The Wake County Democratic leadership nominated a replacement for the District 6 seat.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Democrat Sig Hutchinson, left, is running for re-election against Republican Greg Jones for the Wake County Commissioner District 1 seat.

District 1

This is a rematch from 2018 when incumbent Sig Hutchinson defeated Greg Jones. Hutchinson has served on the board since 2014.

As of 9:30 p.m. with 22 of 206 precincts reporting:

Hutchinson, 67, a Democrat and founder of Sig Hutchinson Communications, LLC., had 340,444 votes or 65%.

Jones, 53, a Republican, and industrial contractor and small business owner, had 185,362 votes or 35%.

Maria Cervania and Steve Hale are both seeking the Wake County Commissioner District 3 seat during the 2020 election.

District 3

Maria Cervania defeated a primary challenger to secure the Democratic nomination and face Republican Steve Hale. Both are political newcomers who have not been elected to office in North Carolina.

As of 9:30 p.m. with 22 of 206 precincts reporting:

Cervania, 52, a Democrat, and biostatistician and consultant, had 332,155 votes or 63%.

Hale, 68, a Republican, and a criminal defense investigator, had 191,180 votes or 37%.

Democrat Shinica Thomas and Republican Karen Weathers are both seeking the Wake County Commissioner District 6 seat during the 2020 election.

District 6

Shinica Thomas and Karen Weathers are political newcomers who have not been elected to office in North Carolina.

As of 9:30 p.m. with 22 of 206 precincts reporting:

Thomas, 46, a Democrat and director of advocacy and educational partnerships for Girl Scouts - North Carolina Coastal Pines, had 325,765 votes or 62%.

Weathers, 51, a Republican, and business owner, had 196,206 votes or 38%.

District 7

Vickie Adamson was elected in 2018 and faces political newcomer Faruk Okcetin.

As of 9:30 p.m. with 22 of 206 precincts reporting:

Adamson, 59, a Democrat, had 339,801 votes or 65%.

Okcetin, 48, a Republican, and small business owner, had 181,048 votes or 35%.

Wake County Register of Deeds

Charles Gilliam was appointed as Register of Deeds in 2017 after Laura Reddick, the former register of deeds, plead guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from the office. The Register of Deeds office is responsible for recording important legal documents like death and birth certificates, marriage licenses and property deeds.

As of 9:30 p.m. with 22 of 206 precincts reporting:

Tammy Brunner, 53, a Democrat and recruiter, had 326,647 votes or 63%.

Charles Gilliam, 70, a Republican incumbent and former District Court Judge, had 195,992 votes or 37%.

Wake County Soil and Water

One candidate is chosen for this unaffiliated position.

As of 9:30 p.m. with 22 of 206 precincts reporting:

M.C. Brook, 70, a semi-retired writer , received 31,543 votes or 7%.

Jean-Luc Duvall, 27, a conservation field organizer, received 91,564 votes or 21%.

Marshall Harvey, 75, who is retired, received 152,137 votes or 35%.

Scott Lassiter, 33, an assistant principal, received 155,485 votes or 36%.

NC District Court Judge District 10F, Seat 2

As of 8:15 p.m. with 0 of 26 precincts reporting:

Tim Gunther, 61, a Democrat and lawyer, had 54,993 votes or 59%.

Beth Tanner, 37, a Republican, and associate director of the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission, had 38,158 votes or 41%.



