Who is leading in the NC chief justice, Supreme Court, Court of Appeals races?

Democrats held the lead Tuesday night for the two of the three contested seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court, as Republicans pulled ahead in races for four out of the five seats on the Court of Appeals, according to partial results.

But as more votes are coming in, the races are getting tighter and tighter.

Cheri Beasley, the first African-American woman to serve as chief justice in the state, had 51% of the vote as of 9:30 p.m. with about 65% of the statewide votes counted.

Beasley is being challenged by Judge Paul Newby, a Republican who has been on the Supreme Court since 2004.

Beasley served as an associate judge for seven years before Gov. Roy Cooper appointed her as chief justice in 2019.

Under the Dome newsletter News and insider information from the world of politics and government in North Carolina. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

NC Supreme Court races, Seats 2 and 3

Two Court of Appeals judges, Phil Berger Jr. and Lucy Inman, are facing off for associate justice Seat 2.

As of 9:44 p.m. , Inman held the lead in the race with 51% of the vote.

Inman was elected to the Court of Appeals in 2014 after serving four years as a special superior court judge appointed by then-Gov. Beverly Perdue.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Berger, the son of state Senate leader Phil Berger, was elected to the appellate court in 2016 after serving as an administrative law judge for two years and a district attorney for eight years for Caswell and Rockingham counties.

In the third race, Republican Tamara Barringer, an associate professor at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and a former state senator, had 50% percent of the vote.

Barringer is challenging Mark Davis, who was appointed to the Supreme Court by Cooper to fill the vacancy left by Beasley’s chief justice appointment,

Davis served on the Court of Appeals for seven years after serving as general counsel to Perdue for two years and as a special deputy attorney general for five years.

Barringer, who lives in Cary, was a state senator for eight years until she lost her reelection bid in 2018.

The court currently has six Democrats and one Republican, Newby. If all Republican candidates win, Democrats’ majority would shrink to a 4-3 split. If all the Democratic candidates win, Democrats would sweep the court.

The North Carolina Supreme Court includes one chief justice and six associate justices who serve eight-year terms. The court decides whether challenged laws should be struck down and sets precedents for a variety of legal issues that affect criminal trials, child custody battles, business liability and other issues.

Cases expected to come before the Supreme Court include a challenge to the program that seeks to expand school choice through private school vouchers; voter redistricting; and death penalty litigation.

The six candidates have raised more than $6.7 million in the three races as of Nov. 2. Beasley raised the most, bringing in nearly $2 million, more than twice that of challenger Newby.

In total, Democratic Supreme court candidates raised a total of $4.5 million compared to the Republicans’ $2.2 million.

Court of Appeals

In addition to the three Supreme Court seats, five of the 15 Court of Appeals seats are up for election. The court hears most of the appeals from the state’s District and Superior courts.

As of 9:44 p.m., initial elections results showed:

▪ Republican April Wood, a District Court judge from Davidson County, led in the race for Seat 4 with 51% of the vote against challenger Democrat Tricia Shields, an attorney and Campbell University Law School instructor.

▪ District Court Judge Fred Gore, a Republican from Brunswick County, led in the race for Seat 5 with 50% of the vote against challenger Democrat Lora Christine Cubbage, a Guilford County Superior Court judge.

▪ Incumbent Republican Judge Chris Dillon had a slight lead in the race for Seat 6 with 51% of the vote against Gray Styers, a Democrat and Raleigh attorney,

▪ Union County Superior Court Judge Jeff Carpenter, a Republican, had a slight lead in the race for Seat 7 with 50% of the vote against Incumbent Judge Reuben Young, a Democrat who was appointed by Cooper in 2019.

▪ Incumbent Judge Chris Brook, a Democrat appointed by Cooper in 2019, led the race for Seat 13 with 50% of the vote against Jefferson Griffin, a Republican and Wake County District Court judge.

Currently, the court includes eight Democrats and seven Republicans.