COVID-19 case may be connected to Lt. Gov. Dan Forest campaign event, DHHS says

A person who attended a campaign rally in Burnsville earlier this month has tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

The department did not identify the candidate connected to the rally, but Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s campaign’s Facebook page indicates the Republican gubernatorial candidate held an event in Burnsville Oct. 15, the same day the health department said the person attended a rally.

Jonah Kaplan of ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, first reported the case linked to the campaign event on Twitter Wednesday.

Andrew Dunn, a Forest campaign spokesperson, has not responded to The N&O’s voicemail messages or text message.

Burnsville is in Yancey County in the western part of the state. The county has reported 317 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and no deaths, according to data on the DHHS website Wednesday.

Forest has held several indoor and outdoor campaign events throughout the state with photos and videos showing him defying the coronavirus restrictions put in place by his challenger, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The photos show few people wearing masks or social distancing.

Forest has frequently criticized Cooper’s coronavirus response, saying wearing masks should be left up to individuals, The News & Observer reported. He has said he would not require masks, which has been a North Carolina mandate since June 24. He also has said he would reopen all K-12 schools for in-person daily instruction.

But the Cooper campaign has said Forest’s events are “dangerous,” adding that he would be a “risk” if he is elected as governor, The N&O reported.

“Large gatherings increase the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said health department spokeswoman Kelly Haight Connor in an email to The N&O Wednesday night. “Maintaining social distance, washing hands often and wearing face coverings are the best tools we have to slow the spread (the 3Ws), which is why North Carolina has a mask mandate that everyone, including those at rallies, should follow. People who have attended a mass gathering of any kind, including rallies, are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.”

Earlier Wednesday, Cooper told reporters at a news conference that coronavirus cases have become concentrated in more rural areas, and he expressed concerns about political rallies in those areas, the N&O reported. He did not mention Forest’s rallies but addressed events held by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“I’m really concerned about campaigns that fly in all over the place and come into North Carolina, hold these large events, gathering a lot of people together, also bringing in people from out of state, and then leaving,” Cooper said. “North Carolina residents are going to have to deal with this aftermath.”

