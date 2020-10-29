US Supreme Court settles final case on NC’s absentee ballots — when they can be accepted

The U.S. Supreme Court decided North Carolina’s election rules with only five days left before the election .

The justices ruled Thursday that they would not interfere with the settlement agreement decided in Wake County Superior Court. That allows the N.C. Board of Elections to continue collecting mailed-in ballots through Nov. 12 as long as the ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted the deadline extension, but in a different challenge.

The two orders entered Wednesday night left only this case still pending in the courts.

New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the consideration or decision, as she did with the decisions made Wednesday night.

In this latest ruling, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to suspend the three-part settlement agreement accepted in Wake County Superior Court.

On Oct. 2, Wake County Judge Bryan Collins accepted the settlement agreement that dealt with how long the N.C. Board of Elections could accept mailed-in ballots, whether a witness signature was needed and where those ballots could be dropped off.

The N.C. Board of Elections had already agreed to revert back to North Carolina election rules for the latter two issues.

But lawmakers and the board haven’t agreed on how long mailed-in ballots should be accepted after the election.

Voting began on Sept. 4, and when the settlement agreement had been accepted, voters already had cast 319,000 absentee ballots.

As of Thursday morning, more than 3 million early votes and 849,000 mailed-in ballots had already been cast.

The U.S. Constitution gives authority to set election rules to the General Assembly.

In response to the coronavirus, legislators made some changes to election rules for Nov. 3.

North Carolina election laws gives a three-day grace period that allows the boards to accept absentee ballots through 5 p.m. Nov. 6, if they are postmarked by Election Day.

Berger and Moore argued that the election board’s settlement agreement usurped their authority by extending the acceptance through 5 p.m. Nov. 12 due to concerns about a surge of absentee voters coupled with delays at the post office due to the coronavirus.

In their argument filed Tuesday, Moore and Berger’s lawyers said that “unelected state bureaucrats” teamed up with state court plaintiffs to change election rules that lawmakers had set.

“To add to the audacity of this action, Respondents are likely to tell this Court that it is simply too late to correct their unlawful behavior given the closeness of election day,” court documents stated.