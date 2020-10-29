NC Board of Elections asks town to remove Black Lives Matter flags from Town Hall

The State Board of Elections has asked the town of Carrboro to remove Black Lives Matters flags hanging outside Town Hall after receiving complaints.

The Carrboro Town Council met for an emergency online meeting Thursday morning to discuss a legal matter.

“This is really important,” Mayor Lydia Lavelle said on the ZOOM call before asking for a motion to close the meeting to the public.

She did not disclose the specific reason for closing the meeting before asking viewers to sign off. An hour later the town clerk emailed The News & Observer to report that the board adjourned without taking action.

In a letter to the town Thursday, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, said the board had received a couple of emailed complaints about the flags, which hang inside the early voting buffer zone at 301 W. Main St.

“After receiving word today from the General Counsel for the Republican Party that there were numerous additional complaints, we feel we must formally request you must remove these flags for the duration of the early voting period,” Karen Brinson Bell wrote in the letter.

“The flags are attached to the front of the one-stop site and therefore could be interpreted as an official endorsement by the board of elections in favor of a particular movement,” the letter continued.

“As Executive Director of the State Board and the state’s chief elections official, I take seriously the complaint of any voter who may offended by the presence of that symbol when exercising their right to vote. I know you, too, care about the sensibilities of all of the voters in Orange County,” the letter stated.

The N&O contacted the state Republican Party, where a spokesman said he would refer the call to those best able to answer questions.

The N&O also contacted Lavelle at N.C. Central University, where she is a law professor, but has not yet received a reply.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Please return for a fuller report.