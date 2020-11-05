Raleigh News & Observer Logo
NC election officials report 40,000 provisional ballots that must be reviewed

North Carolina election officials said Thursday that they’ll review 40,766 provisional ballots, or ballots from voters who may have voted in a different precinct or whose eligibility may be otherwise questioned.

That’s in addition to around 110,000 outstanding absentee ballots.

Not all the provisional ballots will end up counting. In 2016 voters cast about 60,000 provisional ballots, more than half of which weren’t counted. It’s unclear whether election boards will approve a similar proportion next week.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Mecklenburg has 14,900 outstanding absentee ballots, according to the state. Wake County has 15,000 and Durham County, 3,300.

A state law passed in June requires election officials to report the number of provisional ballots no later than noon two days after Election Day.

