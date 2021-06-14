First candidates eye Carrboro, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, school board elections

Candidates in Orange County will be able to file for the 2021 municipal elections from July 2 to July 16, 2021. dmartin@islandpacket.com

Candidates have started lining up to run in the Chapel Hill and Carrboro municipal elections, although the filing period won’t begin for three more weeks.

Voters in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough will choose a mayor in the Nov. 2 municipal election.

Voters also will choose new board members: four council members in Chapel Hill, three in Carrboro, and two in Hillsborough.

Three seats on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education also are on the ballot this year, including the seat held by board member Lisa Kaylie, who was appointed earlier this year to serve out now-Orange County Commissioner Amy Fowler’s term.

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle announced in May that she will not seek a fifth, two-year term, and in Chapel Hill, one council seat has remained vacant since former member Rachel Schaevitz moved to New Zealand in 2020.

All of the school and municipal races on the ballot are nonpartisan. The filing period is open from July 2 to July 16.

Voters can register through Oct. 8 to vote in this year’s municipal elections, or register during early voting, which runs from Oct. 10 through Oct. 30.

More information about running in the municipal elections is available from the N.C. State Board of Elections at tinyurl.com/8ranpx4w.

Come back to this story regularly for an updated list of candidates who have announced plans to run in the municipal and school board races.

Chapel Hill Town Council

Name: Vimala Rajendran

Age: 62

Address: Indian Trail Road, Chapel Hill

Political experience: No elected positions; studied political science and active in the community for 36 years, helping with other campaigns, and lobbying for living wages and pressing the U.S. Department of Agriculture for changes in food regulations.

Career: Executive chef and owner, Vimala’s Curryblossom Cafe

Quote: “Because of what I believe about the impact of small business and the local economy and how I bring the perspective of ... what local governments can do to encourage small, family businesses. ... I bring the perspective of a successful small business owner from the west end of Franklin Street (while advocating for) a better town-gown relationship with the university and also affordable housing and sustainable development.”

Name: Karen Stegman (incumbent)

Age: 52

Address: Buxton Court, Chapel Hill

Political experience: Elected to Town Council in 2017; chair, Chapel Hill Public Housing Advisory Board; chair, Ephesus Elementary School Improvement Team; PORCH neighborhood coordinator; Blue Ribbon Mentor-Advocate mentor

Website: stegman4chapelhill.com

Career: director of business development, IntraHealth International

Quote: “During (the last four years), we faced one of the most difficult challenges in our history — COVID-19. I am so proud that our residents came together to respond effectively to COVID-19 ... Because of this response, we are now able to begin re-opening. We must continue this momentum to enable Chapel Hill to build back better than ever.”

Carrboro Mayor

Name: Damon Seils

Address: West Main Street, Carrboro

Political experience: Council member since March 2013; current term expires in December 2023. Member and former chair, Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization Board; Chapel Hill Transit Partners Committee; Chatham-Orange Workgroup; former chair, Planning Board; member, Greenways Commission; former chair, Orange County Human Relations Commission.

Website: damonseils.org

Career: Communications specialist, Duke University School of Medicine

Quote: “The community is now coming together to create Carrboro Connects, our community-driven comprehensive plan, which will guide decision making about our biggest challenges, from growth and development to affordable housing to climate change. We need sustained community engagement, experienced leadership, and vision to make this plan a reality — and I’m ready to lead those efforts as mayor.”

Carrboro Council

Name: Barbara Foushee (incumbent)

Address: Williams Street

Political experience: Council member since 2017, mayor pro tem; member, OWASA Board of Directors; member, Human Services Advisory Board

Website: reelectbarbarafoushee.com

Career: senior technologist, Laboratory Corp. of America

Quote: “A lot has been accomplished, but we can do more as I continue to hear from community members about ongoing concerns and ways that we can improve our community. Ranking high on the list are racial equity, a comprehensive plan, inclusive climate change mitigation and long- and short-term COVID-19 recovery efforts, just to name a few.”