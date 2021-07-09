Elections

Here are the candidates running in Wake County’s local city and town elections

Filing has begun for most of Wake County’s local municipal elections.

Every Wake County town or city will hold an election this fall except for Raleigh and Cary.

Cary’s election is set for March 2022, while Raleigh’s will coincide with the fall 2022 election date.

The 2021 election is Nov. 2 and early voting begins Oct. 14.

The filing period continues through noon July 16 for Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon.

Filing for Morrisville, as well as Angier and Durham, runs from noon July 26 to noon Aug. 13.

This story will be updated as new candidates file for local office.

Apex

Council At-Large (elect 3)

Fuquay-Varina

Mayor

Commissioner At-Large (elect 2)

Garner

Council At-Large (elect 2)

Holly Springs

Mayor

Council At-Large (elect 3)

Knightdale

Mayor (unexpired term)

Council At-Large (elect 3)

Morrisville

The mayoral seat, one council at-large seat, the council district 2 seat and the council district 4 seat are all open this year. Filing for these positions begin July 26.

Rolesville

Commissioner At-Large (elect 3)

Wake Forest

Mayor

Commissioner At-Large (elect 2)

Wendell

Commissioner At-Large (elect 3)

Zebulon

Mayor

Commissioner At-Large (elect 2)

If you’re a candidate who has a campaign website but does not see it listed next to your name, please email reporter Anna Johnson at ajohnson@newsobserver.com

