Here are the candidates running in Wake County’s local city and town elections

Filing has begun for most of Wake County’s local municipal elections.

Every Wake County town or city will hold an election this fall except for Raleigh and Cary.

Cary’s election is set for March 2022, while Raleigh’s will coincide with the fall 2022 election date.

The 2021 election is Nov. 2 and early voting begins Oct. 14.

The filing period continues through noon July 16 for Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon.

Filing for Morrisville, as well as Angier and Durham, runs from noon July 26 to noon Aug. 13.

This story will be updated as new candidates file for local office.

Apex

Council At-Large (elect 3)

Fuquay-Varina

Mayor

Commissioner At-Large (elect 2)

Blake Massengill, incumbent, www.blakemassengill.com

Tracy Watson

Jason Ora Wunsch, incumbent,

Garner

Council At-Large (elect 2)

Kathy Behringer, incumbent,

Holly Springs

Mayor

Council At-Large (elect 3)

Knightdale

Mayor (unexpired term)

Jessica Day, incumbent

Council At-Large (elect 3)

Steve Evans

Latatious Morris, incumbent, www.facebook.com/Latatious-D-Morris-for-Knightdale-Town-Council-101335261968170

Mark Swan, incumbent, www.markswan.weebly.com

Morrisville

The mayoral seat, one council at-large seat, the council district 2 seat and the council district 4 seat are all open this year. Filing for these positions begin July 26.

Rolesville

Commissioner At-Large (elect 3)

Paul Vilga, incumbent, www.facebook.com/voteforvilga

Jacky Wilson, incumbent,

April Sneed, incumbent, www.facebook.com/April-Sneed-for-Town-of-Rolesville-Commissioner-390219728287952

Wake Forest

Mayor

Vivian Jones, incumbent,

Commissioner At-Large (elect 2)

R. Keith Shackleford

Liz Simper, incumbent, www.lizforcommish.com

Wendell

Commissioner At-Large (elect 3)

Deans Eatman

Braxton Davis Honeycutt

Zebulon

Mayor

Commissioner At-Large (elect 2)

Beverly Wall Clark, incumbent,

Kacie Germano

Annie Jean Moore, incumbent,

If you’re a candidate who has a campaign website but does not see it listed next to your name, please email reporter Anna Johnson at ajohnson@newsobserver.com