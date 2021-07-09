Elections
Here are the candidates running in Wake County’s local city and town elections
Filing has begun for most of Wake County’s local municipal elections.
Every Wake County town or city will hold an election this fall except for Raleigh and Cary.
Cary’s election is set for March 2022, while Raleigh’s will coincide with the fall 2022 election date.
The 2021 election is Nov. 2 and early voting begins Oct. 14.
The filing period continues through noon July 16 for Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon.
Filing for Morrisville, as well as Angier and Durham, runs from noon July 26 to noon Aug. 13.
This story will be updated as new candidates file for local office.
Apex
Council At-Large (elect 3)
- Brett Gantt, incumbent, www.ganttforapex.com
- Ed Gray, www.edgray4apex.com
- Audra Killingsworth, incumbent, www.friendsofaudra.com
Fuquay-Varina
Mayor
Commissioner At-Large (elect 2)
- Blake Massengill, incumbent, www.blakemassengill.com
- Tracy Watson
- Jason Ora Wunsch, incumbent,
Garner
Council At-Large (elect 2)
- Kathy Behringer, incumbent,
Holly Springs
Mayor
- Christine Kelley, www.facebook.com/ChristineKelly4HS
Council At-Large (elect 3)
Knightdale
Mayor (unexpired term)
- Jessica Day, incumbent
Council At-Large (elect 3)
- Steve Evans
- Latatious Morris, incumbent, www.facebook.com/Latatious-D-Morris-for-Knightdale-Town-Council-101335261968170
- Mark Swan, incumbent, www.markswan.weebly.com
Morrisville
The mayoral seat, one council at-large seat, the council district 2 seat and the council district 4 seat are all open this year. Filing for these positions begin July 26.
Rolesville
Commissioner At-Large (elect 3)
- Paul Vilga, incumbent, www.facebook.com/voteforvilga
- Jacky Wilson, incumbent,
- April Sneed, incumbent, www.facebook.com/April-Sneed-for-Town-of-Rolesville-Commissioner-390219728287952
Wake Forest
Mayor
- Vivian Jones, incumbent,
Commissioner At-Large (elect 2)
R. Keith Shackleford
- Liz Simper, incumbent, www.lizforcommish.com
Wendell
Commissioner At-Large (elect 3)
- Deans Eatman
- Braxton Davis Honeycutt
Zebulon
Mayor
Commissioner At-Large (elect 2)
- Beverly Wall Clark, incumbent,
- Kacie Germano
- Annie Jean Moore, incumbent,
If you’re a candidate who has a campaign website but does not see it listed next to your name, please email reporter Anna Johnson at ajohnson@newsobserver.com
