Pat McCrory discloses millions in assets, including stocks of major Fortune 500 companies

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, now running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 U.S. Senate race, reported at least $4 million in assets, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks of several major energy and technology corporations, in a financial disclosure report filed Thursday.

The former governor and Charlotte mayor reported jointly owning with his wife, Ann McCrory, the stocks of several major Fortune 500 companies, including between $50,001 and $100,000 in stocks of technology giants Apple, Microsoft and Intel; BlackRock, an asset management firm; Kinder Morgan, an energy company that oversees nearly 83,000 miles of gas pipelines across the country; and PepsiCo and Starbucks.

McCrory also reported jointly owning stocks worth between $15,001 and $50,000 in many other major corporations including AT&T, pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson and Proctor & Gamble, defense contractor Raytheon, Walmart, JP Morgan & Chase, and CVS, as well as Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

He reported investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in a variety of mutual funds.

The disclosure, a requirement for all Senate candidates, also shows that McCrory continues to receive between $250,001 and $500,000 in pension benefits from Duke Energy, where he worked for nearly three decades before leaving the company in 2008 to launch his first bid for governor.

McCrory is running against four other Republicans for the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by outgoing Republican Sen. Richard Burr. He and reported raising $1.24 million in the second quarter of 2021 — the highest fundraising haul among GOP candidates.

Who else has filed disclosures?

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who represents North Carolina’s 13th Congressional district, filed his disclosure report on July 30.

Budd reported investing several thousands of dollars in a handful of mutual funds. Also listed under his assets is ProShots, the indoor shooting range and gun store Budd owns, which is valued at between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000.

A three-term congressman, Budd received a huge boost in June when he won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, during the GOP state convention in Greenville.

Disclosure reports for the other Republican candidates, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, who represented North Carolina’s 6th Congressional district, Jen Banwart, a former Department of Defense employee, and Marty Cooke, a Brunswick County commissioner, are not yet available.

On the Democratic side, the only candidate who has filed a disclosure so far is Erica Smith, a former state senator who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 U.S. Senate race in North Carolina.

Smith did not report any assets apart from a bank account and fixed annuity, both of which are of amounts less than $15,000.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Who is running for US Senate in 2022? U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is not running for a fourth term in 2022. Who’s in? Republicans: Mark Walker, Jen Banwart, Pat McCrory, Ted Budd, Marty Cooke Democrats: Jeff Jackson, Erica Smith, Richard L. Watkins, Rett Newton, Cheri Beasley, Ava Edwards Libertarian: Shannon Bray Independents (must gather signatures to qualify for ballot): Kimrey Rhinehardt, Adrien Meadows Who’s out? Republicans: Mark Meadows, Michael Whatley, Mark Robinson, Lara Trump Democrats: Roy Cooper North Carolina’s primary is scheduled for March 8, 2022. The filing deadline for candidates is in December 2021.

