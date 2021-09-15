How to vote early in Durham’s upcoming election. Polling locations, times and more

With the early voting period set to begin Thursday, Sept. 16, here’s a look at how you can vote in Durham’s upcoming municipal election.

Residents will select a new mayor from among seven candidates vying to replace Mayor Steve Schewel, who is not seeking a third term.

Contested races for Wards 1, 2 and 3 will also see voters select from multiple candidates.

In all races except Ward 3, where there are only two candidates, an Oct. 5 primary will decide which two candidates move on to the Nov. 2 election.

Early voting in Durham will run from Sept. 16 until Oct. 2 for the primary, and from Oct. 14 to Oct. 30 for the November election.

For more information about the upcoming election, see the The News & Observer’s Durham voter guide: https://bit.ly/3EkNV0L.

For early voting, here’s what you need to know.

What is early voting?

Early voting, also called “one-stop early voting,” is a way of casting your ballot ahead of Election Day, allowing voters in Durham to avoid potential delays, scheduling or registration conflicts.

Voting at an early voting site also allows you to update your name or address within the county, if needed.

If you are not registered to vote, you can register at an early voting site and immediately cast your ballot through same-day registration.

Those seeking to register during early voting will need to bring a valid identification document, which includes a North Carolina driver license, a photo ID from a government agency, or a copy of one of the following that shows the name and address of the voter: a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document.

Residents can also vote early through absentee ballots, which can be mailed back or physically returned up until 5 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I vote via absentee ballot?

Residents can request an absentee ballot online at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home or by filling out a North Carolina absentee ballot request form and submitting it in one of two ways.

By mail to: Durham County Board of Elections, Attn: Absentee Ballots, PO Box 868, Durham, NC, 27702

In person at: Durham County Board of Elections, 201 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27701

Requests to vote by mail must be received by Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. for the Oct. 5 primary, and Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. for the Nov. 2 election.

Who can vote early?

Any eligible voter in Durham can vote early, or by mail.

Where can I vote early?

The Durham County Board of Elections has five early voting locations:

North Regional Library at 221 Milton Road, Durham

South Regional Library at 4505 South Alston Ave., Durham

East Regional Library at 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham

NCCU Turner Law Building at 640 Nelson St., Durham

Durham County Main Library at 300 N. Roxboro St., in Durham

For the primary election, the early voting locations are open at the following times.

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 18 and 25

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 19 and 26

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

Those with questions about early voting can contact the Board of Elections at 919-560-0700 or at elections@dconc.gov.