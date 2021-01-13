Scenes from the impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) oversees the vote to impeach President Donald Trump on the House floor for the second time, at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House on Wednesday impeached President Trump for inciting a violent insurrection against the United States government, as 10 members of the president’s party joined Democrats to charge him with high crimes and misdemeanors for an unprecedented second time. NYT

The House on Wednesday impeached President Trump for inciting a violent insurrection against the United States government, as 10 members of the presidentís party joined Democrats to charge him with high crimes and misdemeanors for an unprecedented second time.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) confers with fellow House Republicans as the vote to impeach President Donald Trump passes 232 to 197 at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House voted on an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of “incitement of insurrection,” and 10 Republicans supported the move. ERIN SCHAFF NYT

Troops stand in the Capitol Rotunda as they reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office. Susan Walsh AP

Votes are tracked in the House chamber as the House votes to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House on Wednesday impeached President Trump for inciting a violent insurrection against the United States government, as 10 members of the presidentÕs party joined Democrats to charge him with high crimes and misdemeanors for an unprecedented second time. ERIN SCHAFF NYT

Members of the National Guard gather inside the Capitol Visitor Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks with Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Trump is charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) races into the House Chamber to cast the last vote to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for the second time in little over a year in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” after a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol where Congress was working to certify the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden on January 6. 10 Republicans voted to impeach. Chip Somodevilla TNS