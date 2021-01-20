National Politics Photos from the historic inauguration of Joe Biden By Scott Sharpe January 20, 2021 09:38 AM, ORDER REPRINT → Capitol Building and stage for the swearing-in is lit as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Julio Cortez AP Washington, D.C. View powerful photos of the historic inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Washington Jan. 20, 2021. Photos will be updated throughout the day. Dawn breaks behind the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America at noon. J. David Ake AP Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Julio Cortez AP Security personnel walk down an empty street as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. David Goldman AP President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP A member of the National Guard stands amidst riot gear in Washington on Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021, hours before the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. KENNY HOLSTON NYT Marine-One carrying President Donald Trump and Melania Trump departs the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Matt Slocum AP Marine One with President Donald Trump onboard leaves the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Saul Loeb AP Comments
