Dramatic photos from the Inauguration fireworks display

Fireworks light up the sky around the White House, Wednesday night, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, as part of the festivities after President Joe Biden was inaugurated today. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Fireworks light up the sky around the White House, Wednesday night, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, as part of the festivities after President Joe Biden was inaugurated today. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert AP
Washington, D.C.

A dramatic fireworks show served as the grand finale to Inauguration Day celebrations for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night, January 20, 2021.

Fireworks light up the sky by the Washington Monument during inauguration ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci AP

Fireworks light up the sky by the Washington Monument during inauguration ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci AP

Fireworks light up the sky by the Washington Monument during inauguration ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci AP

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and family watch fireworks from the White House in Washington during Inauguration Day ceremonies on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) DOUG MILLS NYT

Fireworks are displayed over the White House as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip AP

Fireworks are displayed over the White House as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip AP

Fireworks are displayed over the White House as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip AP

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument in Washington, as seen from Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as part of the festivities after President Joe Biden was inaugurated today. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Cliff Owen AP
