NC Supreme Court halts election ballots amid NAACP challenge

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the state’s elections board to halt preparation of voting ballots amid a legal challenge from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

The N.C. NAACP had challenged the legality of four Constitutional Amendments set for the November election, arguing the ballot language is misleading and the GOP-controlled legislature lacked standing to propose the changes.

The state Supreme Court’s move comes a week after a panel of Superior Court judges blocked two proposed amendments from the ballot.

One amendment would strip the governor’s office of its power to appoint members to hundreds of boards and commissions and give that power to the legislature. The other would give the legislature a major role in filling judicial vacancies, which is now done by the governor.

The NAACP’s lawsuit challenged those two amendments, as well as one that would introduce voter ID and another that would reduce the maximum state income tax rate from 10 percent to 7 percent.

The N.C. Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement was supposed to begin Aug. 17, so that absentee ballots could be sent by Sept. 7, Josh Lawson, general counsel for the board, told The N&O Wednesday.





“Ballot layout and printing vendors require at least twenty-one days for ballot production,” Lawson wrote in an email. “A prior stay effectively reduced the absentee period to the federal minimum, beginning September 22.“

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, NC NAACP said it’s asked the NC Supreme Court to review amendment changes made by Republican legislators earlier this month.

“We continue to fight this latest brazen overreach of this unconstitutional General Assembly and we are grateful that our fight is not in vain,” Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, local NAACP president, said in the statement.

Earlier this week, legislators returned to Raleigh and rewrote the proposed amendments that affect Cooper’s office.

The amendment that related to the governor’s appointments to boards and commissions now only deals with his appointments to the elections board. The amendment changing judicial vacancy procedures would strip the governor of “sole appointment power.”

Democrats in the legislature said the new versions of the two amendments are still misleading to voters. Cooper can’t veto any of the proposed amendments because state law doesn’t grant him the authority to do so.





On Tuesday, Cooper’s legal team followed in the NAACP’s footsteps in asking for the NC Supreme Court to intervene.

“The events of the past few weeks have followed a pattern that has become all too familiar in our State in recent years,” Cooper’s legal brief states. “The General Assembly violated the North Carolina Constitution — it devised false and misleading ballot questions that threatened to deceive the voters into adopting proposed constitutional amendments that would have abolished the separation of powers.”