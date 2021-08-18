Wake sheriff, activists speak against bill that would end pistol permits in NC

Local advocates and law enforcement officials are urging state lawmakers to reject H.B. 398, which would repeal North Carolina’s pistol permit law. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Wake County sheriff joined gun policy experts, and local activists virtually Wednesday to oppose a bill that would end pistol permits in the state.

Under state law, handgun buyers must obtain a permit from a local sheriff and undergo a background check. But House Bill 398, which is currently in the Senate, would repeal the permit requirement.

The bill’s supporters argue the law is “obsolete,” and that the state should rely instead on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, a federal service that conducts background checks on firearm purchasers, The News & Observer previously reported.

On Wednesday, Becky Ceartas, executive director of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, called the permit law the “backbone of public safety in North Carolina.”

“We are dealing with a public health crisis,” she said.

The bill’s sponsors are all Republicans. Only two House Democrats voted for the bill, while just one Republican voted against it.

Gerald Givens Jr., president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP, argued the issue should not be partisan.

“This issue is not about Democrats. It’s not about Republicans,” he said. “It’s about us doing the work that we can to prevent homicides as well as suicides.”

On Tuesday, Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, called the permit law “one of our most effective tools to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, felons, and other dangerous people.”

“This bill would remove sheriffs’ role in granting permits, taking away their ability to protect the people in their communities and making it easier for people who are dangerous to buy pistols,” he said in a statement.

H.B 398 is scheduled to be read Wednesday on the Senate floor.

Studies show drops in gun homicides, suicides with permit law

In a release ahead of the news conference, opponents of H.B. 398 cited a 2019 study on Missouri that found an increase in firearm homicides of between 17% and 27% after the repeal of the state’s permit-to-purchase handgun law in 2007.

Daniel Webster, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, said firearm homicide rates and suicides dropped significantly from expected levels in Connecticut after the state passed a licensing law similar to North Carolina’s permit requirement. The opposite has been true since Missouri’s repeal, he said.

From 2008 until 2016, Webster said firearm homicide rates in Missouri were 47% higher than their expected levels had the state not repealed its permit requirement. From 2008 until 2017, firearm suicide rates were 24% higher, he said.

Webster added there was no evidence to suggest increases in suicides by other means.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, the sole law enforcement representative at the conference, said stronger gun laws are needed to cut down on violent crime in the state.

“(We) must be willing to go through a few more hoops” to prevent firearms from ending up in the wrong hands, he said.

Raleigh and Durham have both seen increased levels of gun violence this year.

“I am here. This office is here,” Baker said Wednesday. “Total support.”

State efforts to strengthen background checks

In 2018, Gov. Roy Cooper assembled a National Instant Criminal Background Check System working group to help close the gaps in firearm background checks, The N&O previously reported. Just one year later, Cooper issued an executive directive to continue building on that work.

He said at the time that the working group had helped add “more than 284,000 convictions ... to the federal background check system.”

Ceartas said she and others have called on Cooper to veto H.B. 398 if it reaches his desk.

In April, Eddie Caldwell Jr., executive vice president and general counsel of the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association, told The N&O that improvements to the national system had led the association to now support the bill.

“The NICS check has done to pistol permits what email has done to the fax machine. That is, made it obsolete. The NICS check is more thorough,” he said at the time.

The Sheriffs’ Association support of the bill came from a vote by its executive committee, The N&O previously reported.

“I’ve made it clear that I don’t support those bills,” Baker said Wednesday, when asked about the association’s support. “A majority vote doesn’t always represent everybody.”