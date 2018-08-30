The bear was wandering through the yard and saw a hammock. ‘Why not,’ it thought

Bear sightings are nothing new in the North Carolina mountains, but an Asheville woman said she’d never seen a show like the one that took place outside her back door over the weekend.
Black bears visit Michelle Baber’s yard in the Beaverdam area of North Asheville “very often,” she told The News and Observer in an interview Thursday.
On Saturday, however, she observed one taking interest in her hammock for the first time.
Baber shot a couple videos – one showing the bear seemingly checking out the hammock and leaving, then another that appears to shows the bear relaxing on its stomach, swinging in the hammock.
Baber says the bear learned how tricky hammocks can be.
“It went to the hammock and got in and then fell out once,” she said. “There was another bear waiting for him and he moved on. I went to the back of the house to tell my husband and when I walked back up I saw him again.”
It wasn’t the only unusual bear affair documented in recent days in Asheville.
On Friday, a woman posted a photo to Facebook that showed a UPS receipt reading “Bear in driveway” that explained why a package was left in her mailbox instead of at her front door, The Charlotte Observer reported.
