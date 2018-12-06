Dad of murdered NC girl Hania Aguilar is refused US visa to attend daughter’s funeral

Services for Hania Aguilar, the 13-year-old girl kidnapped and murdered in Lumberton, are set for Saturday. But her Guatemalan father will not be allowed into the United States to attend the funeral, WPDE reports.

The man’s attorney, Naimeh Salem, told WSOC that despite a widely circulated petition and the North Carolina governor stepping in, immigration authorities denied the visa.

“They said he doesn’t have enough ties to the country to issue him a temporary visa to go to Hania’s funeral,” he told WSOC.

A petition on the site change.org collected more than 51,000 signatures as of Thursday. The petition notes: “The problem is Slain and Murdered Hania Aguilar’s father is in Guatemala and he needs permission to be Expedited to the United States in order to see his daughter one last time, say his goodbyes and attend her funeral. No parent should be denied the right to attend their child’s funeral- especially when Hania was a Citizen-born in Tennessee.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Hania disappeared Nov. 5 when, police say, a masked man kidnapped her while she waited for a ride to her school bus stop in Lumberton. About three weeks later, police say they found the girl’s body not far from where she disappeared.

The FBI says it is still awaiting official identification by dental records, ABC11 reports.

Lumberton police and the FBI are still looking for a suspect. There is a $30,000 reward for help finding who kidnapped and murdered Hania.

People continued to add their names to the petition Thursday, which is addressed to the Department of Homeland Security, the Guatemalan Embassy, President Donald Trump and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, among others.

People left notes of support on the online petition site. “Its the right thing to do. He needs to be here to say good bye to his daughter that had her life taken by a selfish person,” Diane Champion wrote.

Patricia Cote said, “Compassion is allowing a parent to attend their child’s funeral. Treat others as you would like to be treated in the same situation. Use your heart and not fear as a guideline.”



