Dozens of NC juvenile offenders are serving life terms in prison. Should they get another chance?

From left to right, David Andrews with the N. C. Office of the Appellate Defender, Ben Finholt with the N.C. Prisoner Legal Services, Inc., and Democratic N.C. Rep. Pricey Harrison of Greensboro sat on a Monday panel that discussed a Duke University law school report on juveniles facing life without parole in the state.