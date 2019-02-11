Deputies kill man in his front yard after he pulled out AR-style gun, NC cops say

A man was shot and killed in his front yard after a North Carolina sheriff says the man pulled out an AR-style weapon in the presence of deputies, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram and other media outlets.
The officer-involved shooting happened early Saturday morning, when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving a man, according to the department’s Facebook message from Chief Deputy Brandon Medina.
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said he “cannot tell if the man fired at deputies” but said he had a weapon outside a vehicle, WNCN reports.
“When the suspect exited the vehicle, he pulled out an AR-style weapon from the back seat and my officers had to defend themselves,” Stone told the Rocky Mount Telegram.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
The sheriff also said body-camera video will “show what happened” before deputies shot the man, according to WRAL.
The man, later identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Ramirez of Bailey, died on scene, according to WNCN. His mother, Francisa Ramirez, told the station she heard gunshots.
“I just wanted to pray for him and I begged the police and I went over there and prayed for him, and he was still warm,” she said in the WNCN report.
Three Nash County deputies are on administrative leave, and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram.
“A citizen of our community has lost his life, a family is mourning, and our law enforcement agency is deeply saddened as a result of what has happened,” the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post. “Please join us as our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this tragic incident.”
Comments